Despite rain suspending some of the outdoor matches, the second round of the 2024 French Open is underway. Novak Djokovic is looking to go back-to-back and win a record 25th Grand Slam trophy. Historically, this tournament has belonged to Rafael Nadal, but the Spanish veteran saw an early exit and might have played at Roland Garros for the last time.

Nadal missed last year's tournament for the first time in his career due to injury and, although he hasn't been 100% healthy this year, he decided to give the French Open a try. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won the trophy 14 times -- more than any other player in tennis history. However, he was unable to make a deep run as he fell 3-6, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6 to world No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the first round.

If Nadal retires at the end of the season, the only member of the Big Three still playing would be Djokovic, who passed Nadal for most Grand Slam trophies in men's tennis history at last year's French Open. Djokovic took care of business this week with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 first-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Djokovic is now set to take on Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday.

On the women's side, all eyes are on Iga Swiatek as she chases her fourth title at Roland Garros. She won the French Open in 2023 after beating Karolina Muchova in three sets. Muchova will not be competing this year as she is healing from wrist surgery. Swiatek, the world No. 1, entered this tournament riding a 12-game winning streak and is fresh off winning titles at the Madrid and Italian Open.

Swiatek cruised through the first round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanean and is now preparing to take on former No. 1 Naomi Osaka on Wednesday. Another favorite to win it all is world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who had a promising 2023 campaign and started this Grand Slam season with her second-straight title at the Australian Open.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's second-round matchups:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena



No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Richard Gasquet



No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jesper De Jong, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2



No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. David Goffin

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

No. 6 Andrey Rublev vs. Pedro Martinez

No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Brandon Nakashima -- suspended

No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4

No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Fabian Marozsan

Notable women's second-round matchups:

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka



No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Monika Uchijima



No. 3 Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidansek



No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Arantxa Rus



No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Katie Volynets -- suspended



No. 7 Qinwen Zheng vs. Tamara Korpatsch

No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Camila Osorio, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3



No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Clara Tauson



No. 10 Daria Kasatkina vs.Peyton Stearns



Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds