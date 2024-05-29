gettyimages-2154125598-1-1.jpg
Despite rain suspending some of the outdoor matches, the second round of the 2024 French Open is underway. Novak Djokovic is looking to go back-to-back and win a record 25th Grand Slam trophy. Historically, this tournament has belonged to Rafael Nadal, but the Spanish veteran saw an early exit and might have played at Roland Garros for the last time

Nadal missed last year's tournament for the first time in his career due to injury and, although he hasn't been 100% healthy this year, he decided to give the French Open a try. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won the trophy 14 times -- more than any other player in tennis history. However, he was unable to make a deep run as he fell 3-6, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6 to world No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the first round. 

If Nadal retires at the end of the season, the only member of the Big Three still playing would be Djokovic, who passed Nadal for most Grand Slam trophies in men's tennis history at last year's French Open. Djokovic took care of business this week with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 first-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Djokovic is now set to take on Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. 

On the women's side, all eyes are on Iga Swiatek as she chases her fourth title at Roland Garros. She won the French Open in 2023 after beating Karolina Muchova in three sets. Muchova will not be competing this year as she is healing from wrist surgery. Swiatek, the world No. 1, entered this tournament riding a 12-game winning streak and is fresh off winning titles at the Madrid and Italian Open.

Swiatek cruised through the first round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanean and is now preparing to take on former No. 1 Naomi Osaka on Wednesday. Another favorite to win it all is world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who had a promising 2023 campaign and started this Grand Slam season with her second-straight title at the Australian Open.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024
Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's second-round matchups:

  • No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena
  • No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Richard Gasquet
  • No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jesper De Jong, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
  • No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. David Goffin
  • No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Miomir Kecmanovic
  • No. 6 Andrey Rublev vs. Pedro Martinez
  • No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  • No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Brandon Nakashima -- suspended
  • No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4
  • No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Fabian Marozsan

Notable women's second-round matchups:

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka
  • No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Monika Uchijima
  • No. 3 Coco Gauff vs. Tamara Zidansek
  • No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Arantxa Rus
  • No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Katie Volynets -- suspended
  • No. 7 Qinwen Zheng vs. Tamara Korpatsch
  • No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Camila Osorio, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
  • No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Clara Tauson
  • No. 10 Daria Kasatkina vs.Peyton Stearns

Men's singles seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Andrey Rublev
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Hubert Hurkacz
  9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Ben Shelton
  16. Nicolas Jarry
  17. Ugo Humbert
  18. Karen Khachanov
  19. Alexander Bublik
  20. Sebastian Baez
  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Francisco Cerundolo
  24. Alejandro Tabilo
  25. Frances Tiafoe
  26. Tallon Griekspoor
  27. Sebastian Korda
  28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  29. Arthur Fils
  30. Lorenzo Musetti
  31. Mariano Navone
  32. Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Marketa Vondrousova
  6. Maria Sakkari
  7. Qinwen Zheng
  8. Ons Jabeur
  9. Jelena Ostapenko
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Danielle Collins
  12. Jasmine Paolini
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Madison Keys
  15. Elina Svitolina
  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  17. Liudmila Samsonova
  18. Marta Kostyuk
  19. Victoria Azarenka
  20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  21. Carolina Garcia
  22. Emma Navarro
  23. Anna Kalinskaya
  24. Barbora Krejcikova
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Katie Boulter
  27. Linda Noskova
  28. Sorana Cirstea
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Dayana Yastremska
  31. Leylah Fernandez
  32. Katerina Siniakova