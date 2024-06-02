World No. 1 Novak Djokovic survived a five-set battle against Lorenzo Musetti to advance to the fourth round of the French Open, continuing his chase for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy. After a rain delay, Djokovic pulled off a 7-5, 6-7(6-9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Musetti at 3 a.m. local time Sunday in Paris.

Another title is not the only thing on the line for the Serbian veteran, who is set to take on Francisco Cerundolo during Monday's fourth round. Djokovic, last year's French Open winner, has to at least reach the semifinals for a chance to keep his world No. 1 ranking, otherwise Italian star Jannik Sinner can dethrone him. Sinner already punched his ticket to the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Pavel Kotovic on Friday. He will be facing Corentin Moutet on Sunday,

This tournament has historically belonged to Rafael Nadal. However, the Spanish legend saw an early exit with a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev and might have played at Roland Garros for the last time. Spain would not be left without a star, as 21-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz has been making a name for himself. He is one of the favorites to with the French Open and has already earned a spot in the quarterfinals, where he will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the women's tournament, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek almost got upset by Naomi Osaka in the second round, but she used that as a wakeup call and beat her next two opponents in straight sets. Swiatek was not lost at Roland Garros since the 2021 quarterfinals and is currently riding an 18-match win streak at the French Open. She has also won 16 consecutive clay matches with victories in Madrid and Rome.

Swiatek will be taking on No. 5 seed Marketa Vondrousova during Tuesday's quarterfinal. Vondrousova has not made it to the French Open final since 2019, but she made a statement last season when she became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She followed that up by reaching the US Open quarterfinals.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024

Location: Roland Garros -- Paris

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's fourth-round matchups

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Francisco Cerundolo



No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Corentin Moutet



No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1



No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 13 Holger Rune

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur

No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. Taylor Fritz

No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov

No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Matteo Arnaldi

Notable women's fourth-round matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0



No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 22 Emma Navarro



No. 3 Coco Gauff def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2



No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 15 Elina Svitolina



No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova def. Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2

No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Clara Tauson

Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds