gettyimages-2154125598-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic survived a five-set battle against Lorenzo Musetti to advance to the fourth round of the French Open, continuing his chase for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy. After a rain delay, Djokovic pulled off a 7-5, 6-7(6-9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Musetti at 3 a.m. local time Sunday in Paris. 

Another title is not the only thing on the line for the Serbian veteran, who is set to take on Francisco Cerundolo during Monday's fourth round. Djokovic, last year's French Open winner, has to at least reach the semifinals for a chance to keep his world No. 1 ranking, otherwise Italian star Jannik Sinner can dethrone him. Sinner already punched his ticket to the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Pavel Kotovic on Friday. He will be facing Corentin Moutet on Sunday,

This tournament has historically belonged to Rafael Nadal. However, the Spanish legend saw an early exit with a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev and might have played at Roland Garros for the last time. Spain would not be left without a star, as 21-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz has been making a name for himself. He is one of the favorites to with the French Open and has already earned a spot in the quarterfinals, where he will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the women's tournament, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek almost got upset by Naomi Osaka in the second round, but she used that as a wakeup call and beat her next two opponents in straight sets. Swiatek was not lost at Roland Garros since the 2021 quarterfinals and is currently riding an 18-match win streak at the French Open. She has also won 16 consecutive clay matches with victories in Madrid and Rome.

Swiatek will be taking on No. 5 seed Marketa Vondrousova during Tuesday's quarterfinal. Vondrousova has not made it to the French Open final since 2019, but she made a statement last season when she became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She followed that up by reaching the US Open quarterfinals. 

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024
Location: Roland Garros -- Paris
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's fourth-round matchups

  • No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Francisco Cerundolo
  • No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Corentin Moutet
  • No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
  • No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 13 Holger Rune
  • No. 5 Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur
  • No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. Taylor Fritz
  • No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov
  • No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Matteo Arnaldi

Notable women's fourth-round matchups

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0
  • No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 22 Emma Navarro
  • No. 3 Coco Gauff def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2
  • No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 15 Elina Svitolina
  • No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova def. Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2
  • No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Clara Tauson

Men's singles seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Andrey Rublev
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Hubert Hurkacz
  9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Ben Shelton
  16. Nicolas Jarry
  17. Ugo Humbert
  18. Karen Khachanov
  19. Alexander Bublik
  20. Sebastian Baez
  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Francisco Cerundolo
  24. Alejandro Tabilo
  25. Frances Tiafoe
  26. Tallon Griekspoor
  27. Sebastian Korda
  28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  29. Arthur Fils
  30. Lorenzo Musetti
  31. Mariano Navone
  32. Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Marketa Vondrousova
  6. Maria Sakkari
  7. Qinwen Zheng
  8. Ons Jabeur
  9. Jelena Ostapenko
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Danielle Collins
  12. Jasmine Paolini
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Madison Keys
  15. Elina Svitolina
  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  17. Liudmila Samsonova
  18. Marta Kostyuk
  19. Victoria Azarenka
  20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  21. Carolina Garcia
  22. Emma Navarro
  23. Anna Kalinskaya
  24. Barbora Krejcikova
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Katie Boulter
  27. Linda Noskova
  28. Sorana Cirstea
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Dayana Yastremska
  31. Leylah Fernandez
  32. Katerina Siniakova