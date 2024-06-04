gettyimages-2154125598-1-1.jpg
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2024 French Open due to a knee injury, but the show must go on and there is still plenty of talent remaining at Roland Garros. 

Djokovic arrived to Paris as the World No. 1, but that ranking will now belong to Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old won his first Grand Slam title earlier this year at the Australian Open, and now Sinner is officially the first Italian man to become World No. 1.

"It's for sure not the way I wanted to become No. 1, with Novak retiring, but in another way, the last period I've played some really good tennis and I'm happy to be in the position," Sinner said. "It's something new coming up for me and something good, so I'm very happy."

Sinner was dealing with a hip injury earlier this year, but he has been taking care of business at Roland Garros and earned a trip to the semifinals after a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win over Grigor Dimitrov.

This tournament has historically belonged to Rafael Nadal. However, the Spanish legend saw an early exit with a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev and might have played at Roland Garros for the last time. Spain would not be left without a star, as 21-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz has been making a name for himself. He is one of the favorites to win the French Open, but in order to make the title game he will have to take down Sinner during Friday's semifinals.

In the women's tournament, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek almost got upset by Naomi Osaka in the second round, but she used that as a wakeup call and had the shortest tour-level match of her career when she took down Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals in just 40 minutes.

Swiatek has not lost at Roland Garros since the 2021 quarterfinals and is currently riding a 19-match win streak at the French Open. She has also won 17 consecutive clay matches with victories in Madrid and Rome. She is fresh off a 6-0, 6-2 win over Marketa Vondrousova and will now take on American star Coco Gauff during Thursday's semifinal. 

Gauff earned her ticket with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur on Tuesday. She has never won the French Open but she made it to the final round in 2022. The 20-year-old won her first major tournament last year at the US Open. 

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open.

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024
Location: Roland Garros -- Paris
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's quarterfinal matchups

  • No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
  • No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
  • No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 11 Alex de Minaur
  • No. 7 Casper Ruud def. No. 1 Novak Djokovic (walkover)

Women's quarterfinal matchups

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2
  • No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva
  • No. 3 Coco Gauff def. No. 8 Ons Jabeur  4-6, 6-2, 6-3
  • No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 12 Jasmine Paolini

Men's singles seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Andrey Rublev
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Hubert Hurkacz
  9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Ben Shelton
  16. Nicolas Jarry
  17. Ugo Humbert
  18. Karen Khachanov
  19. Alexander Bublik
  20. Sebastian Baez
  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Francisco Cerundolo
  24. Alejandro Tabilo
  25. Frances Tiafoe
  26. Tallon Griekspoor
  27. Sebastian Korda
  28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  29. Arthur Fils
  30. Lorenzo Musetti
  31. Mariano Navone
  32. Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Marketa Vondrousova
  6. Maria Sakkari
  7. Qinwen Zheng
  8. Ons Jabeur
  9. Jelena Ostapenko
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Danielle Collins
  12. Jasmine Paolini
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Madison Keys
  15. Elina Svitolina
  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  17. Liudmila Samsonova
  18. Marta Kostyuk
  19. Victoria Azarenka
  20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  21. Carolina Garcia
  22. Emma Navarro
  23. Anna Kalinskaya
  24. Barbora Krejcikova
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Katie Boulter
  27. Linda Noskova
  28. Sorana Cirstea
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Dayana Yastremska
  31. Leylah Fernandez
  32. Katerina Siniakova