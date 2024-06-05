The 2024 French Open will be wrapping up this weekend, but there is still plenty of action remaining. Mirra Andreeva is advancing to her first Grand Slam semifinal after upsetting World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday. At 17 years old, she is now the youngest woman to make a major semifinal since Martina Hingis in 1997.

Andreeva will be taking on 12th-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who earned her semifinal ticket with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Elena Rybakina. While Andreeva is the main underdog remaining, the favorite to win it all is also still competing. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek almost got upset by Naomi Osaka in the second round, but she used that as a wakeup call and had the shortest tour-level match of her career when she took down Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals in just 40 minutes.

Swiatek has not lost at Roland Garros since the 2021 quarterfinals and is currently riding a 19-match win streak in the French Open. She has also won 17 consecutive clay matches, including title-winning victories in Madrid and Rome. Swiatek is fresh off a 6-0, 6-2 win over Marketa Vondrousova and will take on American star Coco Gauff in the semifinals Thursday.

Gauff advanced to the semis with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur on Tuesday. Gauff has never won the French Open, but she made it to the final round in 2022 -- which, interestingly enough, she lost to Swiatek. The 20-year-old Gauff won her first major tournament last year at the US Open.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury, and that means he won't be getting his 25th major title yet and will also lose his world No. 1 ranking to Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old Sinner won his first Grand Slam title earlier this year at the Australian Open, and he will become the first Italian man to be world No. 1.

"It's for sure not the way I wanted to become No. 1, with Novak retiring, but in another way, the last period I've played some really good tennis and I'm happy to be in the position," Sinner said. "It's something new coming up for me and something good, so I'm very happy."

Sinner was dealing with a hip injury earlier this year, but he has been taking care of business at Roland Garros and earned a trip to the semifinals after a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win over Grigor Dimitrov.

This tournament has historically belonged to Rafael Nadal. However, the Spanish legend saw an early exit with a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev and might have played at Roland Garros for the last time. Spain would not be left without a star, as 21-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz has been making a name for himself. He is one of the favorites to win the French Open, but to make the title game he will have to take down Sinner in Friday's semifinals.

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024

Location: Roland Garros -- Paris

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's semifinal matchups

No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz -- Friday (TBD)



No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. No. 4 Alexander Zverev -- Friday (TBD)

Men's quarterfinal matchups

No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)



No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4



No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. No. 11 Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

No. 7 Casper Ruud def. No. 1 Novak Djokovic (walkover)

Women's semifinal matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 3 Coco Gauff -- Thursday, 9 a.m. ET



No. 12 Jasmine Paolini vs. Mirra Andreeva -- Thursday, 30 minutes after first semifinal



Women's quarterfinal matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2



Mirra Andreeva def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4



No. 3 Coco Gauff def. No. 8 Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. No. 4 Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

