World No. 1 Iga Swiatek advanced to her third consecutive French Open women's singles final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff on Thursday. On Saturday, Swiatek will be taking on Jasmine Paolini, who will be playing in her first-ever Grand Slam final, for the French Open title. 

Swiatek has won 18 consecutive clay matches and is on 20-match winning streak at Roland Garros since 2022. As she chases a three-peat, the 23-year-old from Poland becomes just the third woman to make it this far in the French Open in three straight years, joining Justine Henin and Maria Sharapova.

Meanwhile, this has been a breakout season for Paolini, a 28-year-old Italian. Paolini had never made it past the second round in a major before this year, but she was ready for the moment when she collected a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals. Paolini will be making her debut in the WTA top 10 next week and is set to be at least No. 7. 

Swiatek and Paolini have faced each other twice, with the Polish star leading the series 2-0. They have not met since the first round of the 2022 US Open, a match Swiatek won 6-3, 6-0.

On the men's side, an exciting final four have emerged. Despite losing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to injury in the quarterfinals, the remaining men are some of the best in the world with No. 2 Jannik Sinner set to take on No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 4 Alexander Zverev set to face No. 7 Casper Ruud. Sinner, 22, will be looking to get his second major title after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking for his third after winning Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2022. He came up short in the semifinals last year against Djokovic. 

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open.

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024
Location: Roland Garros -- Paris
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's semifinal matchups

  • No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz -- Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET
  • No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. No. 4 Alexander Zverev -- Friday, 30 minutes after conclusion of first semifinal

Men's quarterfinal matchups

  • No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
  • No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
  • No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. No. 11 Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
  • No. 7 Casper Ruud def. No. 1 Novak Djokovic (walkover)

Women's final

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 12 Jasmine Paolini -- Saturday, 9 a.m. ET

Women's semifinal matchups

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 3 Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 
  • No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1

Women's quarterfinal matchups

  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2
  • Mirra Andreeva def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4 
  • No. 3 Coco Gauff def. No. 8 Ons Jabeur  4-6, 6-2, 6-3
  • No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. No. 4 Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Men's singles seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Andrey Rublev
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Hubert Hurkacz
  9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Ben Shelton
  16. Nicolas Jarry
  17. Ugo Humbert
  18. Karen Khachanov
  19. Alexander Bublik
  20. Sebastian Baez
  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Francisco Cerundolo
  24. Alejandro Tabilo
  25. Frances Tiafoe
  26. Tallon Griekspoor
  27. Sebastian Korda
  28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  29. Arthur Fils
  30. Lorenzo Musetti
  31. Mariano Navone
  32. Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Marketa Vondrousova
  6. Maria Sakkari
  7. Qinwen Zheng
  8. Ons Jabeur
  9. Jelena Ostapenko
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Danielle Collins
  12. Jasmine Paolini
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Madison Keys
  15. Elina Svitolina
  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  17. Liudmila Samsonova
  18. Marta Kostyuk
  19. Victoria Azarenka
  20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  21. Carolina Garcia
  22. Emma Navarro
  23. Anna Kalinskaya
  24. Barbora Krejcikova
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Katie Boulter
  27. Linda Noskova
  28. Sorana Cirstea
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Dayana Yastremska
  31. Leylah Fernandez
  32. Katerina Siniakova

