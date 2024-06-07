World No. 1 Iga Swiatek advanced to her third consecutive French Open women's singles final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff on Thursday. On Saturday, Swiatek will be taking on Jasmine Paolini, who will be playing in her first-ever Grand Slam final, for the French Open title.

Swiatek has won 18 consecutive clay matches and is on 20-match winning streak at Roland Garros since 2022. As she chases a three-peat, the 23-year-old from Poland becomes just the third woman to make it this far in the French Open in three straight years, joining Justine Henin and Maria Sharapova.

Meanwhile, this has been a breakout season for Paolini, a 28-year-old Italian. Paolini had never made it past the second round in a major before this year, but she was ready for the moment when she collected a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals. Paolini will be making her debut in the WTA top 10 next week and is set to be at least No. 7.

Swiatek and Paolini have faced each other twice, with the Polish star leading the series 2-0. They have not met since the first round of the 2022 US Open, a match Swiatek won 6-3, 6-0.

On the men's side, an exciting final four have emerged. Despite losing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to injury in the quarterfinals, the remaining men are some of the best in the world with No. 2 Jannik Sinner set to take on No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 4 Alexander Zverev set to face No. 7 Casper Ruud. Sinner, 22, will be looking to get his second major title after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking for his third after winning Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2022. He came up short in the semifinals last year against Djokovic.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open.

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024

Location: Roland Garros -- Paris

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's semifinal matchups

No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz -- Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET



No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. No. 4 Alexander Zverev -- Friday, 30 minutes after conclusion of first semifinal

Men's quarterfinal matchups

No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)



No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4



No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. No. 11 Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

No. 7 Casper Ruud def. No. 1 Novak Djokovic (walkover)

Women's final

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 12 Jasmine Paolini -- Saturday, 9 a.m. ET



Women's semifinal matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 3 Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4



No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1



Women's quarterfinal matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2



Mirra Andreeva def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4



No. 3 Coco Gauff def. No. 8 Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. No. 4 Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

Women's singles seeds

Iga Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff

Elena Rybakina

Marketa Vondrousova

Maria Sakkari

Qinwen Zheng

Ons Jabeur

Jelena Ostapenko

Daria Kasatkina

Danielle Collins

Jasmine Paolini

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Madison Keys

Elina Svitolina

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Liudmila Samsonova

Marta Kostyuk

Victoria Azarenka

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Carolina Garcia

Emma Navarro

Anna Kalinskaya

Barbora Krejcikova

Elise Mertens

Katie Boulter

Linda Noskova

Sorana Cirstea

Veronika Kudermetova

Dayana Yastremska

Leylah Fernandez

Katerina Siniakova



