World No. 1 Iga Swiatek advanced to her third consecutive French Open women's singles final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff on Thursday. On Saturday, Swiatek will be taking on Jasmine Paolini, who will be playing in her first-ever Grand Slam final, for the French Open title.
Swiatek has won 18 consecutive clay matches and is on 20-match winning streak at Roland Garros since 2022. As she chases a three-peat, the 23-year-old from Poland becomes just the third woman to make it this far in the French Open in three straight years, joining Justine Henin and Maria Sharapova.
Meanwhile, this has been a breakout season for Paolini, a 28-year-old Italian. Paolini had never made it past the second round in a major before this year, but she was ready for the moment when she collected a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals. Paolini will be making her debut in the WTA top 10 next week and is set to be at least No. 7.
Swiatek and Paolini have faced each other twice, with the Polish star leading the series 2-0. They have not met since the first round of the 2022 US Open, a match Swiatek won 6-3, 6-0.
On the men's side, an exciting final four have emerged. Despite losing World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to injury in the quarterfinals, the remaining men are some of the best in the world with No. 2 Jannik Sinner set to take on No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 4 Alexander Zverev set to face No. 7 Casper Ruud. Sinner, 22, will be looking to get his second major title after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking for his third after winning Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2022. He came up short in the semifinals last year against Djokovic.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open.
How to watch the 2024 French Open
Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024
Location: Roland Garros -- Paris
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Men's semifinal matchups
- No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz -- Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET
- No. 7 Casper Ruud vs. No. 4 Alexander Zverev -- Friday, 30 minutes after conclusion of first semifinal
Men's quarterfinal matchups
- No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
- No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
- No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. No. 11 Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
- No. 7 Casper Ruud def. No. 1 Novak Djokovic (walkover)
Women's final
- No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 12 Jasmine Paolini -- Saturday, 9 a.m. ET
Women's semifinal matchups
- No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 3 Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4
- No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1
Women's quarterfinal matchups
- No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2
- Mirra Andreeva def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4
- No. 3 Coco Gauff def. No. 8 Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
- No. 12 Jasmine Paolini def. No. 4 Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Men's singles seeds
- Novak Djokovic
- Jannik Sinner
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Daniil Medvedev
- Andrey Rublev
- Casper Ruud
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Alex de Minaur
- Taylor Fritz
- Holger Rune
- Tommy Paul
- Ben Shelton
- Nicolas Jarry
- Ugo Humbert
- Karen Khachanov
- Alexander Bublik
- Sebastian Baez
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Adrian Mannarino
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Alejandro Tabilo
- Frances Tiafoe
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Sebastian Korda
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry
- Arthur Fils
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Mariano Navone
- Cam Norrie
Women's singles seeds
- Iga Swiatek
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Coco Gauff
- Elena Rybakina
- Marketa Vondrousova
- Maria Sakkari
- Qinwen Zheng
- Ons Jabeur
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Daria Kasatkina
- Danielle Collins
- Jasmine Paolini
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Madison Keys
- Elina Svitolina
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Marta Kostyuk
- Victoria Azarenka
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Carolina Garcia
- Emma Navarro
- Anna Kalinskaya
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Elise Mertens
- Katie Boulter
- Linda Noskova
- Sorana Cirstea
- Veronika Kudermetova
- Dayana Yastremska
- Leylah Fernandez
- Katerina Siniakova
