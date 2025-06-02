American Jessica Pegula, the world No. 3-ranked woman, lost to world No. 361 Lois Boisson in a shock French Open upset Monday. Boisson electrified the local crowd as she advanced to the quarterfinals, the only man or woman to reach the round this year.

Pegula took the first set 6-3, and it felt as though she would roll through Boisson. In that opening set, Boisson appeared to have trouble keeping up with Pegula's pace and was scrambling as Pegula determined the shape of the match.

Boisson made a big change in the second set, mixing up drop shots and lobs to turn the tables and leave Pegula as the one who had to hesitate in her attack. As Boisson picked up momentum, Pegula began to miss shots and make uncharacteristic unforced errors. Boisson would take the second set 6-4.

2025 French Open: Results, schedule, draw, bracket for the fourth round at Roland Garros Austin Nivison

Court Philippe-Chatrier went from largely empty to packed and rocking by the third set as it began to feel that an upset might be brewing. Boisson continued to befuddle Pegula with her shot selection.

Pegula managed to battle to 4-4 in the third set, but Boisson took the final two games to score the biggest upset of the 2025 tournament to date.

Pegula is the highest seed to lose thus far at Roland Garros, while Boisson is the lowest-ranked woman to reach a major quarterfinal since No. 418 Kaia Kanepi in 2017 and the first French wild card to reach French Open quarterfinals since Mary Pierce in 2002.

Boisson was given a wild-card spot in the 2024 French Open by the French Tennis Federation, only to suffer a torn ACL one week prior to the tournament. After sitting out for nine months, Boisson got back on the court and has made good on her second chance to play in a Grand Slam event.