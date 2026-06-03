French Open 2026 results: Aryna Sabalenka stunned by Diana Shnaider in quarterfinal collapse

The chaos that has been 2026 French Open continued on Wednesday with the latest shocking upset as the women's No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka melted down to blow a set and two-break lead to No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider (3-6, 7-5, 6-0) in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka appeared to be in full control of the match, up 4-1 and serving in the second set, but as the wind picked up on Court Phillippe-Chatrier in the middle of the second set, Sabalenka fell into an all-too-familiar self-destructive pattern. From there she would only hold serve once more for the remainder of the match, getting blanked in the third and final set in a truly stunning meltdown.



Sabalenka piled up 57 unforced errors in the match, most of which came in the second half of the match as she couldn't prevent herself from spiraling as things started to go wrong.

It is far from the first time the world No. 1 has been derailed by this sort of meltdown. For as talented as she is as a player, Sabalenka's toughest opponent is often herself. As the third set carried on and she continued dropping service games, Sabalenka was screaming at herself, desperate to turn things around but only managing to dig herself deeper into a hole.

Shnaider, to her credit, produced a strong level of play and recognized the opportunity in front of her as Sabalenka spiraled. Not every player is capable of playing the quality of tennis required to beat Sabalenka, even when she's struggling, but Shnaider served well and was able to avoid making mistakes, allowing Sabalenka to be the one to create errors.

Shnaider will now face Maja Chwalinska in a semifinal no one anticipated, and with Sabalenka out, we are guaranteed a first-time grand slam winner in both the women's and men's draw at Roland-Garros. The other women's semifinal will feature No. 8 Mirra Andreeva against No. 15 Marta Kostyuk, with the winner of that semifinal expected to be the heavy favorite to win their first major title.