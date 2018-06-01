French Open ball boy slams into Damir Dzumhur trying to catch popped-up ball

The French Open had a bit of a scary moment on Friday when a ball boy came darting in to catch a popped-up ball that Damir Dzumhur was getting under to catch. With neither the kid nor Dzumhur looking, they slammed into each other. With the ball boy being, well, a kid and Dzumhur being a professional athlete, the kid got the worst of it.

Talk about a collision course. 😬@DzumhurDamir collides with ball boy during match. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/M5xHLxMlMK — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2018

Dzumhur, the No. 26 seed from Bosnia, understandably felt really bad about the hit right after, but there's not much anyone could have done here. Dzumhur propped the kid up and talked to him for a moment before he was walked off of the court. Though the kid seemed to be in some pain, he eventually trotted off holding his ribs.

Tennis Channel tweeted confirming that he's doing OK.

Dzumhur would go on to lose to No. 2 Alexander Zverev in five sets in what was a heck of a Round of 32 match, but Dzumhur definitely gets points for sportsmanship. He also deserves a shout-out for holding onto the ball after the collision. As for the boy, if he ever finds his way to a baseball field, there's no way he's not calling for a ball ever again.