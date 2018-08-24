French Open bans Serena Williams' black catsuit, to impose rules on clothing starting in 2019

Serena Williams turned a lot of heads at the 2018 French Open by wearing a black catsuit in her first major since returning to the field after having a child. Williams said that wearing the outfit was for moms who had had tough pregnancies, saying after her first win that it represented the need to look "fierce." The French Open, however, won't let Williams continue to send that message, as the tournament has announced that limitations will be imposed on what players can wear.

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, explained the move, per quotes from The Associated Press, by stating: "I think that sometimes we've gone too far."

In an interview with Tennis Magazine, Giudicelli singled out three-time French Open winner Williams talking about the new stipulations.

"It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place," he said.

Williams did reportedly have a practical cause for the catsuit. According to her, it helped her with blood clots, something that she's dealt with before.

Dress codes in tennis aren't a new idea. Players having to wear white at Wimbledon is a time-honored tradition. While the new rules won't be as strict as those at Wimbledon, they will "impose certain limits," according to Giudicelli.

Although quite a few outfits for the 2019 Open have already been designed, Giudicelli added that the French Tennis Federation will ask to look at them ahead of time.

Williams is known for her bold fashion choices on the court. She's collaborating with Virgil Abloh for this year's US Open. The No. 17 seed will open the tournament against Magda Linette on Monday.