French Open odds and picks 2018: White-hot tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for an upset

Rafael Nadal is a -250 favorite in the French Open 2018, which starts Sunday on the clay courts of Roland Garros. That means you'd need to wager $250 on Nadal to win it all in order to earn $100. It's a pretty steep drop-off to the next closest player on the 2018 French Open odds board, Alexander Zverev, who's going off at 7-1 (risk $100 to win $700). Nadal is 79-2 for his career at Roland Garros and has won the French Open 10 times, including last year.



Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are both getting 8-1. Roger Federer, who won the French Open in 2009, is skipping all clay court events this year and won't play.



Does anyone besides Nadal have a serious shot? Renowned tennis bettor Sean Calvert thinks so. And you'll want to hear what he says given the streak he's on.



Last month, Calvert called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 -- a life-changing payout for those who followed Calvert's advice. In March, he nailed Juan Martin Del Porto winning Indian Wells at 10-1.



An unparalleled tennis analyst, Calvert has been cashing huge payouts for six straight years. Some of his legendary calls include Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 and Jack Sock winning the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1. In last year's French Open, Calvert profited a whopping 16 units.



Now, Calvert has analyzed the latest 2018 French Open odds and locked in bets on five players. None of them is Nadal. They range from moderate to monumental long shots, including a rising star with 60-1 odds. Calvert says all five are serious contenders -- no matter what oddsmakers say.



We can tell you Calvert is high on Dominic Thiem, who's listed at 8-1 French Open odds.

"Thiem is one of only four players to have beaten Nadal twice on clay since 2014," Calvert told SportsLine. "It's been a disappointing start to the 2018 clay swing so far for the 2017 French Open semi-finalist, but there's time for him to turn it around ahead of Paris."

Thiem was the runner-up to Zverev in the Madrid Open and made the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open leading up to Sunday's French Open.

Calvert is equally high on four other players not named Nadal, including a 60-1 long shot. Anyone who backs him could net a monster payday.



