French Open odds and picks 2018, women's singles: White-hot tennis expert fading Serena Williams

The 2018 Women's French Open gets underway this week on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Simona Halep is the Vegas favorite at 11-2, followed by Elina Svitolina at 8-1, Garbing Muguruza at 9-1 and Serena Williams at 10-1. In total, 11 players have 2018 French Open odds of 20-1 or shorter, so the title is truly up for grabs this year. Before you make any kind of pick on this huge event, you need to see what renowned tennis bettor Sean Calvert has to say.

Last month, Calvert called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 -- a life-changing payout for those who followed Calvert's advice. In March, he nailed Juan Martin Del Porto winning Indian Wells at 10-1.



An unparalleled tennis analyst, Calvert has been cashing huge payouts for six straight years. Some of his other legendary calls include Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 and Jack Sock winning the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1. In last year's French Open, Calvert profited a whopping 16 units.



Now, Calvert has analyzed the latest 2018 Women's French Open odds and locked in bets on five players.



We can tell you Calvert is fading Serena Williams, who is getting 10-1 odds.



Williams has only appeared in four events this year while she's taken off time for maternity leave. She lost in the first round of the Miami Open to Naomi Osaka in her last outing.



The 23-time Grand Slam winner is unseeded this week and could face highly-seeded players early in the tournament. Though Vegas views her as a contender, Calvert isn't willing to make that bet.



One French Open contender he does like: Garbine Muguruza, who is also getting 10-1 odds.



"The former champion has a 19-4 record at the French Open, and while she hasn't been in the best of form lately, I'm not sure that matters too much," Calvert told SportsLine. "She came here in 2016 without a final all season and won it."



Calvert is also backing a pair of players with odds longer than 15-1, including one who has been dominant on clay courts recently, but isn't getting any credit from Vegas.



Who wins the Women's French Open? What massive long shots should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's picks, all from the acclaimed expert who crushed the Men's French Open last year and just cashed in huge on John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1.