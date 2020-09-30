A nearby fighter plane caused quite a disturbance at the French Open on Wednesday afternoon. Matches were being played at Roland Garros when a fighter plane in the area broke the sound barrier.

Police quickly reported to the public that the noise was the result of the sound barrier being broken, but in the moments directly after it happened, officers and security officials began preparing to possibly evacuate those at the French Open, according to the Associated Press.

Players at the tournament were visibly confused and curious. Dominik Koepfer was mid-serve on Court Suzanne Lenglen at the tournament when it happened.

As you can see, Koepfer noticed the boom. He expressed how he felt about it all after the match.

"It was kind of weird, we both stopped. We both looked at each other and didn't know what it is," Koepfer said. "It was a weird feeling, for one or two points I thought about it."

His opponent, 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka, also commented on the situation.

"I was shocked, like everybody. For sure, it was a worry," he said. "I asked the umpire to let me know what it was. Everybody had the answer quite early, so was all good."

On Court Philippe Chatrier, Elina Svitolina and Renata Zarazua were facing off when the noise occurred.

"I was a bit worried because I thought something bad happened. I looked at the chair umpire, he was little bit shocked as well," Svitolina said. "You never know these days what can happen, what's going on. It was very strange, very loud, like something big dropped."

The French Air Force confirmed it was given permission to break the sound barrier to check on a plane that lost connection with air controllers, but no warning was given to those in the surrounding area.