French Open women's final: Sloane Stephens faces Simona Halep, eyeing her second Grand Slam title

World No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania is back for another try at a Grand Slam in 2018. She lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open final in January, and in the French Open she'll be facing off against American No. 10 Sloane Stephens. Stephens is going for her second Grand Slam in three attempts after winning the US Open in September.

How to watch Halep vs. Stephens in the French Open Women's Final

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. EST



9 a.m. EST Channel: NBC

NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Stephens was bounced from the Australian Open in the first round in between. That Australian Open showing was the culmination of a poor run for Stephens after winning the US Open. She lost eight consecutive matches, several of them to relatively unknown players.

After losing two matches in Australia, one of them to Shuai Zhang in Melbourne, Stephens went on a tear that started gradually. She advanced to quarterfinals in Acapulco in her first showing after the loss, before being bounced in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells against Daria Kasatkina (whom Stephens beat at quarterfinals in this French Open). Stephens went on to win the Miami Open and her next two Fed Cup matches. Since then, Stephens has been in various tournaments, and she is 20-6 since the Australian Open, including her showing at Roland Garros thus far.

To get here, Stephens has defeated Magdelena Frech, Camila Giorgi, Anett Kontaveit, Kasatkina and fellow American Madison Keys. This comeback is nothing for the 26-year-old, who has dealt with much worse adversity than a losing streak. Prior to her career revival at the US Open, Stephens was a phenomenon of sorts in the early 20-teens. In 2013, she made the Australian Open semifinal and Wimbledon's quarterfinal. At 22 years old, Stephens was ranked No. 11 in the world.

However, Stephens saw her play go up and down in 2014. She made the fourth round of both the Australian and French Opens, before losing in the first round at Wimbledon and the second round of the US Open. Between Wimbledon in 2013 and the US Open in 2017, Stephens never made it out of sectionals. Stephens saw moderate success in smaller tournaments, picking up her first tournament win in the 2015 Citi Open, but she couldn't put together a prolonged streak.

After more ups and downs, Stephens suffered a stress fracture in her right foot at the US Open in 2016. In her first two matches back from surgery in 2017, she lost in the first round of Wimbledon and the first round of the Citi Open. At the Rogers Cup in August, Stephens came back, making semifinals before losing to No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki. That led into the US Open, which she of course won, defeating Keys in the final for her first Grand Slam.

In this French Open, Stephens has been fantastic. For the tournament, she's committed a total of 79 errors in four matches. She'll need to be at her best to beat Halep, who is also playing some of the best tennis of her career as she seeks her first Grand Slam. Halep has made the French Open finals two other times, losing to Maria Sharapova in 2014 and Jelena Ostapenko last year.

Halep had a relatively poor quarterfinal match against Angelique Kerber, racking up an uncharacteristic 46 errors, which is something Stephens could try to capitalize on. However, it would be ill-advised to plan on Halep coming out poorly. Halep had another 24 errors against Garbine Muguruza in semifinals, which while not perfect, is still a pretty clean match for someone with Halep's margin for error.

Should Stephens finish the job, she would be the first non-Williams American woman to win two Grand Slams in one cycle since Jennifer Capriati in 2001-2002. For someone that's been through what Stephens has, this would be a titanic win. No matter what happens, she'll come out of this tournament in the top 5, something no non-Williams American has done since Lindsay Davenport was in the top 5 in April 2006.

It's been a rapid career uptick for Stephens, who has powered through round after round. Halep's first career Grand Slam feels like an inevitability. But Stephens has all of the potential to delay it for just one more major. If she does, she could became the most celebrated American tennis player not named Williams since Davenport herself.