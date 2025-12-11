The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday that French tennis player Quentin Folliot has been suspended for 20 years for match-fixing. Folliot must also pay a $70,000 fine and return more than $44,000 in corrupt payments. He may not play in, coach in or attend any tennis event authorized by ITIA members or any national association during the ban.

An ITIA investigation, which already resulted in discipline for five other players, discovered that Folliot, 26, committed 27 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program and was a "central figure in a network of players operating on behalf of a match-fixing syndicate."

The time served under the provisional suspension will count toward Folliot's 20-year ban, which will end in May 2044. He will be 44 at the end of the suspension.

Folliot denied 30 charges stemming from 11 matches between 2022-24, including eight in which he participated. Folliot was charged with contriving the outcome of matches, receiving money to not give best efforts for betting purposes, offering money to other players to fix matches, provision of inside information, conspiracy to corrupt, failure to co-operate with an ITIA investigation and destruction of evidence.

Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Amani Khalifa upheld 27 of the charges in an October hearing and later described Folliot as "a vector for a wider criminal syndicate, actively recruiting other players and attempting to embed corruption more deeply into the professional tours."

Folliot achieved a career-high world singles ranking of No. 488 in August 2022. He has since fallen to No. 1163 amid a provisional suspension which began in May 2024. Folliot has a 201-156 (.563) singles record for his professional career and is 111-113 (.496) in doubles matches.