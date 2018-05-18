Georgia high school will discipline tennis players for mimicking KKK attire in Snapchat photo

After recently losing to a team that included black athletes at a Georgia state tournament, eight tennis players from Telfair County High School reportedly shared online a photo of themselves wearing white bags over their heads, and they are now facing discipline for doing so.

As Georgia's 13 WMAZ reported this week, Telfair County superintendent Lenard Harrelson said he discovered the "highly offensive" picture, which began on Snapchat before circulating on Facebook, on Tuesday before investigating.

The photo shows eight students, presumably on the bus that transported them to Rome, Georgia, for the tournament, with their heads covered by white bags with eye holes cut out -- an image that evokes white Ku Klux Klan hoods.

13WMAZ

Telfair apparently declined to specify how many students would be disciplined and what kind of discipline they would face but said he was "consulting a school district lawyer" and finalizing the investigation. All of the tennis players in the photo at hand appear to be white.