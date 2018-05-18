Georgia high school will discipline tennis players for mimicking KKK attire in Snapchat photo
Telfair County High School investigated an online photo of students wearing white bags on their heads
After recently losing to a team that included black athletes at a Georgia state tournament, eight tennis players from Telfair County High School reportedly shared online a photo of themselves wearing white bags over their heads, and they are now facing discipline for doing so.
As Georgia's 13 WMAZ reported this week, Telfair County superintendent Lenard Harrelson said he discovered the "highly offensive" picture, which began on Snapchat before circulating on Facebook, on Tuesday before investigating.
The photo shows eight students, presumably on the bus that transported them to Rome, Georgia, for the tournament, with their heads covered by white bags with eye holes cut out -- an image that evokes white Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Telfair apparently declined to specify how many students would be disciplined and what kind of discipline they would face but said he was "consulting a school district lawyer" and finalizing the investigation. All of the tennis players in the photo at hand appear to be white.
-
2018 French Open: Nadal primed for upset
Sean Calvert just called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 odds
-
Rafael Nadal primed for Davis Cup return
Nadal has battled injury since leaving the Australian Open with a hip injury in January
-
Novak Djokovic splits with Agassi
Djokovic's letter announcing the end of his partnership with Agassi gets right to the poin...
-
Watch Sloane Stephens at Miami Open
Stephens took the match in three sets to play the winner of Jelena Ostapenko and Danielle...
-
LOOK: Andy Murray sings with Spice Girl
Yeah, we're not even going to try to explain this one
-
Serena Williams stumbles at Miami Open
Osaka won at the Indian Wells Masters last week, while Williams lost in the third round