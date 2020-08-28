The 140th US Open is scheduled to take place from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year's US Open will be unlike any other, with new health and safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans will not be attending the tournament for safety reasons, as COVID-19 cases continue to pose a problem for the nation. Some of the world's top players have decided to opt-out, citing safety concerns for themselves as well as others amid the pandemic.
Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andresscu, along with WTA No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep are some of the stars who announced they'll skip this year's event.
How to watch US Open
- Date: August 31 - September 13
- Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, New York
- Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel
US Open Schedule
Men's singles first round key matches:
- No. 1 N. Djokovic vs. D. Dzumhur
- S. Johnson vs. No. 16 J. Isner
- No. 12 D. Shapovalov vs. S. Korda
- D. Koepfer vs. No. 19 T. Fritz
- R. Opelka vs. No. 7 D. Goffin
- No. 4 S. Tsitsipas vs. A. Ramos-Vinolas
- No. 18 D. Lajovic vs. E. Gerasimov
- U. Blanch vs. No. 13 C. Garin
- No. 9 D. Schwartzman vs. C. Norrie
- No. 32 A. Mannarino vs. L. Sonego
- K. Anderson vs. No. 5 A. Zverev
- No. 6 M. Berrettini vs. G. Soeda
- M. McDonald vs. No. 30 C. Ruud
- No. 17 B. Paire vs. K. Majchrzak
- J. Chardy vs. No. 10 A. Rublev
- No. 14 G. Dimitrov vs. T. Paul
- No. 29 G. Pella vs. J. Wolf
- F. Delbonis vs. No. 3 D. Medvedev
- No. 8 R. Bautista Agut vs. T. Sandgren
- L. Mayer vs. No. 25 M. Raonic
- J. Sinner vs. No. 11 K. Khachanov
- No. 15 F. Auger-Aliassime vs. T. Monteiro
- No. 31 M. Cilic vs. D. Kudla
- J. Munar vs. No. 2 D. Thiem
Women's singles first round key matches:
- No. 1 Ka. Pliskova vs. A. Kalinina
- A. Blinkova vs. No. 28 J. Brady
- No. 17 A. Kerber vs. A. Tomljanovic
- T. Maria vs. No. 13 A. Riske
- T. Martincova vs. No. 8 P. Martic
- No. 4 N. Osaka vs. M. Doi
- C. Gauff vs. No. 31 A. Sevastova
- No. 24 M. Linette vs. M. Inglis
- D. Collins vs. No. 14 A. Kontaveit
- No. 11 E. Rybakina vs. K. Zavatska
- I. Begu vs. No. 6 P. Kvitova
- M. Gasparyan vs. M. Puig
- V. Azarenka vs. B. Haas
- S. Vickery vs. T. Townsend
- No. 7 M. Keys vs. T. Babos
- Y. Bonaventure vs. No. 25 S. Zhang
- No. 18 D. Vekic vs. Kr. Pliskova
- N. Hibino vs. No. 10 G. Muguruza
- No. 15 M. Sakkari vs. S. Voegele
- V. Tomova vs. No. 22 A. Anisimova
- No. 26 S. Stephens vs. M. Buzarnescu
- K. Ahn vs. No. 3 S. Williams
- No. 5 A. Sabalenka vs. O. Dodin
- No. 20 K. Muchova vs. V. Williams
- H. Watson vs. No. 9 J. Konta
- No. 16 E. Mertens vs. L. Siegemund
- K. Clijsters vs. No. 21 E. Alexandrova
- Y. Wickmayer vs. No. 2 S. Kenin