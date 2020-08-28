The 140th US Open is scheduled to take place from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year's US Open will be unlike any other, with new health and safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will not be attending the tournament for safety reasons, as COVID-19 cases continue to pose a problem for the nation. Some of the world's top players have decided to opt-out, citing safety concerns for themselves as well as others amid the pandemic.

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andresscu, along with WTA No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep are some of the stars who announced they'll skip this year's event.

How to watch US Open

Date: August 31 - September 13

August 31 - September 13 Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, New York Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, Tennis Channel Streaming: fuboTV (try free for 7 days)

US Open Schedule

Men's singles first round key matches:

No. 1 N. Djokovic vs. D. Dzumhur

S. Johnson vs. No. 16 J. Isner

No. 12 D. Shapovalov vs. S. Korda

D. Koepfer vs. No. 19 T. Fritz

R. Opelka vs. No. 7 D. Goffin

No. 4 S. Tsitsipas vs. A. Ramos-Vinolas

No. 18 D. Lajovic vs. E. Gerasimov

U. Blanch vs. No. 13 C. Garin

No. 9 D. Schwartzman vs. C. Norrie

No. 32 A. Mannarino vs. L. Sonego

K. Anderson vs. No. 5 A. Zverev

No. 6 M. Berrettini vs. G. Soeda

M. McDonald vs. No. 30 C. Ruud

No. 17 B. Paire vs. K. Majchrzak

J. Chardy vs. No. 10 A. Rublev

No. 14 G. Dimitrov vs. T. Paul

No. 29 G. Pella vs. J. Wolf

F. Delbonis vs. No. 3 D. Medvedev

No. 8 R. Bautista Agut vs. T. Sandgren

L. Mayer vs. No. 25 M. Raonic

J. Sinner vs. No. 11 K. Khachanov

No. 15 F. Auger-Aliassime vs. T. Monteiro

No. 31 M. Cilic vs. D. Kudla

J. Munar vs. No. 2 D. Thiem

Women's singles first round key matches: