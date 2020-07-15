Watch Now: We Need to Talk: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Townsend on racial inequality in tennis ( 2:31 )

World Team Tennis' 63-match regular season is being played at The Greenbrier "America's Resort" in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia from July 12-30. At least three matches will take place each day.

Limited fans will be present at the matches due to the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes are limiting exposure by staying in a "bubble" and are being tested frequently.

CBS Sports will broadcast the WTT Playoffs live, with the WTT Semifinals taking place on August 1 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports. On August 2 at 12 p.m. ET the WTT Tennis will be shown on CBS Sports.

CBS will have one regular season match and the championship match and CBS Sports Network will have 13 regular season matches and 2 postseason matches.

WTT has nine franchises, the expansion Chicago Smash, New York Empire, Orange County Breakers, Orlando Storm, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, Springfield Lasers, Vegas Rollers and Washington Kastles.

The team aspect makes the tournament unique and the format means every single game counts more than most other tournaments.

How to watch World Team Tennis: