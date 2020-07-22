Watch Now: We Need to Talk: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Townsend on racial inequality in tennis ( 2:31 )

World TeamTennis' 63-match regular season is being played at The Greenbrier "America's Resort" in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia from July 12-30. At least three matches will take place each day.

Limited fans will be present at the matches due to the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes are limiting exposure by staying in a "bubble" and are being tested frequently.

The most notable competitor of this tournament is Venus Williams, who will be joining for the 15th time. She'll be playing as part of the Washington Kastles, her eighth season with the team. Williams's teams have won the tournament five times (2006, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015) and was the WTT Final MVP in 2012.

CBS Sports will broadcast the WTT Playoffs live, with the WTT Semifinals taking place on August 1 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports. On August 2 at 12 p.m. ET the WTT Tennis will be shown on CBS Sports.

CBS will have one regular season match and the championship match and CBS Sports Network will have 13 regular season matches and 2 postseason matches.

WTT has nine franchises, the expansion Chicago Smash, New York Empire, Orange County Breakers, Orlando Storm, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, Springfield Lasers, Vegas Rollers and Washington Kastles.

The team aspect makes the tournament unique and the format means every single game counts more than most other tournaments.

How to watch World TeamTennis

All times Eastern

Regular season: July 12-30

July 12-30 Semifinals: Aug. 1 (2 p.m., 5 p.m.)

Aug. 1 (2 p.m., 5 p.m.) Final: August 2 (12 p.m.)

August 2 (12 p.m.) Location: The Greenbrier "America's Resort" in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The Greenbrier "America's Resort" in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Channel: CBS Sports, ESPN+, Tennis Channel

CBS Sports, ESPN+, Tennis Channel Streaming: Free across CBS Sports Digital or authenticate and stream on CBS Sports Network

Venus Williams at World TeamTennis

Sunday, July 26 - 12 p.m on CBS Sports Network

WTT on CBS & CBS All Access

Streaming: CBS.com

Events:

Sunday, July 19, 1:30 p.m. - Washington Kastles vs. Vegas Rollers

Sunday, August 2, 12 p.m. - WTT Championship

WTT on CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Events:

Wednesday, July 22, 7 p.m. - Vegas Rollers vs. Philadelphia Freedoms

Saturday, July 25, Noon - Orange County Breakers vs. Springfield Lasers

Sunday, July 26, Noon - New York Empire vs. Washington Kastles

Monday, July 27, 7 p.m. - Orlando Storm vs. San Diego Aviators

Tuesday, July 28, 7 p.m. - Orlando Storm vs. New York Empire

Thursday, July 30, 7 p.m. - San Diego Aviators vs. Chicago Smash

Saturday, August 1, 2 p.m. - WTT Semifinal

Saturday, August 1, 5 p.m. - WTT Semifinal

WTT on CBSSports.com & CBS Sports Apps

Streaming: CBSSports.com

