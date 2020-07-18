Watch Now: We Need to Talk: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Townsend on racial inequality in tennis ( 2:31 )

World TeamTennis' 63-match regular season is being played at The Greenbrier "America's Resort" in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia from July 12-30. At least three matches will take place each day.

Limited fans will be present at the matches due to the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes are limiting exposure by staying in a "bubble" and are being tested frequently.

The most notable competitor of this tournament is Venus Williams, who will be joining for the 15th time. She'll be playing as part of the Washington Kastles, her eighth season with the team. Williams's teams have won the tournament five times (2006, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015) and was the WTT Final MVP in 2012.

CBS Sports will broadcast the WTT Playoffs live, with the WTT Semifinals taking place on August 1 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports. On August 2 at 12 p.m. ET the WTT Tennis will be shown on CBS Sports.

CBS will have one regular season match and the championship match and CBS Sports Network will have 13 regular season matches and 2 postseason matches.

WTT has nine franchises, the expansion Chicago Smash, New York Empire, Orange County Breakers, Orlando Storm, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, Springfield Lasers, Vegas Rollers and Washington Kastles.

The team aspect makes the tournament unique and the format means every single game counts more than most other tournaments.

Venus Williams at World TeamTennis

Saturday, July 18 - 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

- 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Sunday July 19 - 12:30 p.m on CBS

- 12:30 p.m on CBS Sunday July 26 - 12 p.m on CBS Sports Network

How to watch World TeamTennis

