Injured Serena Williams shares emotional moment with Bianca Andreescu after being forced to retire from Rogers Cup final

Serena Williams was forced to retire in the Rogers Cup Final in the first set against 19-year old Bianca Andreescu due to back spasms.

After deciding that she couldn't continue any further, Williams burst into tears as she took her seat near mid-court. In one of the more touching moments you'll see in tennis, Andreescu came over and consoled an upset Williams. You can watch the video here. (Warning: explicit language)

"I started tearing up because she was tearing up," Andreescu said following the match. "It's because I know how she feels. Injuries really, really suck."

The moment occurred just moments after Andreescu was declared the winner of the tournament. Andreescu chose to console Williams rather than celebrate her victory.

"I just said, 'Girl, you are ... a beast," Andreescu said about their private conversation. "You're going to bounce back. You've dealt with so much in your career. This is just a minor setback for a major comeback."

Williams is obviously one of the most accomplished players that the sport has ever seen. However, the 37-year old star had some praise for Andreescu as well.

"I just think I was really sad, and she made me feel a lot better, so that was really nice," Williams said. "She's only 19. She definitely doesn't seem like a 19-year-old in her words, on court and her game, her attitude, her actions…. She's just a fabulous personality."

The play on the field is often what gravitates fans to sports, but moments like this are really what makes competition that much more special.