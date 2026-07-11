Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev odds, prediction: 2026 Wimbledon men's final picks by proven expert

The two top players in the world meet in the 2026 Wimbledon men's final on Sunday as No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on No. 2 Alexander Zverev. Sinner is the defending Wimbledon champion, while Zverev won the French Open last month. Sinner has won 10 of the 14 head-to-head matches between these players, though this is the first time they've met on grass.

Sinner vs. Zverev will begin at approximately 10 a.m. ET at Centre Court in London. Sinner is the -490 favorite (risk $490 to win $100) in the latest Sinner vs. Zverev odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Zverev is +365. The over/under for total games is 37.5. Before making any Wimbledon picks or Zverev vs. Sinner predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2026 odds and released his picks and best bets for the Zverev vs. Sinner men's final match. He's only sharing his picks and expert analysis at SportsLine.

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Sinner vs. Zverev predictions

One of Onorato's Wimbledon men's final predictions: He's going Over 37.5 total games.

"If Zverev is going to win, or even push this deep, it happens through tight sets, service holds, and tiebreaks, exactly the profile that pushes game totals up," Onorato told SportsLine. "Two of the best servers in the sport meeting on a fast surface where breaks are hard to come by is a recipe for long sets regardless of who advances. Even if Sinner ultimately prevails likely runs through multiple tight sets and at least one tiebreak if Zverev serves the way he has all fortnight. Big serving, few breaks, and a live underdog with the tools to extend it: the over is the structural bet that fits here." See Onorato's best bets for Sinner vs. Zverev at SportsLine.

How to make Zverev vs. Sinner picks

Onorato has found a critical x-factor and has locked in a best bet on one side of the money line. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Sinner vs. Zverev in the men's final of 2026 Wimbledon, and what pick should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bets for Zverev vs. Sinner, all from the tennis expert who has a history of calling Grand slam winners, and find out.