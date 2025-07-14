Hello there, sports fans! It's Austin filling in for Zach, and I hope everyone had a great weekend.

JANNIK SINNER

For the first time in his career, Jannik Sinner is a Wimbledon champion. After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final last month, Sinner got sweet revenge on Sunday.

Sinner left Roland-Garros with a sour taste in his mouth after coughing up a 2-0 lead in the final, and he looked to be in trouble against Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Alcaraz took the first set before Sinner rattled off three straight to win the match.

After what happened at the French Open, Sinner was determined to fix his mistakes and improve. That's exactly what he did, and he found the winning formula against Alcaraz.

"End of the day, it doesn't really matter if I won or lost [in Paris], it was just as important [after the] tournament to understand what you did wrong," Sinner said. "That's exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and just keep working. I'm so grateful that I'm healthy and I have great people around me."

Not only was this Sinner's first Wimbledon win, but he also made some history as the first Italian man to win the tournament. On top of that, Sinner snapped Alcaraz's 20-match winning streak as the Spaniard was going for his third straight title.

This match was just another chapter in a budding rivalry between two of the best young players in the world, writes Brad Crawford.

Crawford: "It's hard to imagine any player on tour consistently beating these two when they're at their best. Sinner has reached four consecutive majors finals with two wins, while Alcaraz just saw a lengthy grass-court winning streak end coming off his fifth career Grand Slam."

In addition to the pride of winning at Wimbledon, this title also netted Sinner a cool $4.1 million. The full breakdown of payouts can be seen here.

⚽ And not such a good morning for...

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Reaching the FIFA Club World Cup final is a worthy accomplishment in its own right, but Paris Saint-Germain may want to forget everything that happened after getting there.

The Parisians got hammered in a 3-0 loss to Chelsea at MetLife Stadium, and the match was never really close. Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored goals in the 27th and 30th minutes, and Joao Pedro sent his team into halftime with a 3-0 lead. PSG never mounted any resistance, and Chelsea cruised to a win, as Charles Booth writes.

Booth: "It felt like the Parisians ran out of steam in the match, and their press wasn't there as Chelsea created chance after chance with runs down the flanks. Malo Gusto ran through the PSG defense for Chelsea's opener, and from there, it seemed like only one team was playing in the match."

To make matters worse for PSG, manager Luis Enrique thrust himself into the midst of controversy after the match. Enrique appeared to shove Pedro as players from both sides came together in an altercation.

⚾ MLB Draft first-round recap

Imagine being 17 years old, still months away from your 18th birthday, and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft. That's what happened for Eli Willits when the Nationals called his name with the top pick on Sunday night.

At 17 years and 216 days, Willits became the youngest No. 1 pick in MLB history. A switch-hitting shortstop, Willits joins Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper as the only first overall picks in Nationals history. That's not bad company, and Washington will be very pleased if Willits achieves those same heights.

Outside of the Nationals and Willits, there were some other big winners from the first night of the draft. Perhaps the biggest winners, per Mike Axisa, were the Mariners. Seattle jumped up 14 spots to No. 3 overall in the draft lottery, and the top pitching prospect fell right into the team's lap.

Axisa: "Seattle would have had no chance to draft Anderson -- none, zero -- had they remained at No. 17. Anderson was the top pitching prospect in the draft class and a strong candidate to go No. 1 overall. Also, they've already agreed to a deal, so business is wrapped up."

The coolest moment of the night came when the Rockies selected Ethan Holliday at No. 4 overall. The son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday, Ethan can try to continue his dad's legacy in purple and black.

Here is how the first five picks played out:

1. Nationals, Eli Willits, SS

2. Angels, Tyler Bremner, RHP

3. Mariners, Kyle Anderson, LHP

4. Rockies, Ethan Holliday, 3B/SS

5. Cardinals, Liam Doyle, LHP

Our team of MLB experts also handed out grades for every first round pick. The White Sox got some positive news for once, but the Giants made a more head-scratching decision.

Going into Day 2 of the draft, check out our top remaining prospects, including an SEC quarterback.

🏀 Caitlin Clark drops 13 assists on Bueckers, Wings

Caitlin Clark was in a giving mood on Sunday afternoon as she racked up a season-high 13 assists in the Fever's 102-83 win over the visiting Wings.

Clark's 13 helpers were just one shy of her point total (14). Clark is still working her way back from a groin injury, but she looked much more like herself in this one. Clark either scored or assisted on 41 of the Fever's 102 points.

Jack Maloney ranked the five best assists from Clark's dominant performance, which included a picture perfect fullcourt dish to Sophie Cunningham in the second quarter.

As she gets back to full health, Clark is still trying to regain her shooting rhythm. She was 4 of 12 from the field and 2 of 7 from deep. Fever coach Stephanie White isn't concerned about her star player, and Clark said she didn't feel the need to do much shooting anyway on Sunday.

"I thought my playmaking was really good, there was no reason for me to really shoot that much," Clartk said. "I think we were just firing on all cylinders. Moving the ball well, getting to the next action, playing out of pick-and-roll well."

Sunday's game was also a marquee matchup between two of the league's best young players as Clark and Paige Bueckers went head-to-head for the first time at the WNBA level. Bueckers said it was just fun to battle against Clark at the highest level.

"It's fun any time we can compete against each other," Bueckers said. "We're two competitors who just want to win and have grown up playing against each other, playing with each other, so it's great. And the environment's great here. I feel like every game is a sell-out so they have a great homecourt advantage."

🔥 SEC burning questions

Talking Season is officially upon us in the SEC. Media days begin on Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and every team is facing some questions this summer.

Throughout the week, SEC coaches will take take the podium before training camp starts, and they'll do their best to provide some answers. That said, those answers probably won't come until the games are played.

For instance, Kalen DeBoer led Alabama to a 9-4 record last year. At most places, that's worthy of a celebration, but not in Tuscaloosa. As Brandon Marcello writes in his burning questions for each SEC team, how much will the heat turn up on DeBoer if he can't get this roster to the College Football Playoff?

Marcello: "Alabama is more talented this season than last. Though many will pay attention to the perceived quarterback battle between Ty Simpson and Austin Mack, the big-picture question is what matters: What happens if DeBoer misses the playoff with one of the nation's more talented rosters?"

Elsewhere around the world of college football, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff's transfer decision. Brad Crawford laid out a few potential landing spots.

