Kim Clijsters, retired four-time Grand Slam champion, announces plan for 2020 tennis return

Four-time grand slam winner Kim Clijsters plans to return to tennis in 2020. The former No. 1 player in the world retired in 2012 but says she is ready to enter the tennis world again.

The 36-year-old Belgian said, "I don't really feel like I want to prove something. I think for me it's the challenge," the 26-year-old Belgian said.

In her announcement hype video, Clijsters talked about taking time off to be a mother to her three children but explains the she misses the feeling tennis brought her.

"So, what if I tried to do both?" Clijsters said.

Hi guys, I’m excited to finally be able to share this news with you… #wta #2020 pic.twitter.com/tm7jYMEwrH — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 12, 2019

She still has the love for the game and hopes to be able to compete at the top level, she told WTA:

"The love for the sport is obviously still there. But the question still is, am I capable of bringing it to a level where I would like it to be at and where I want it to be at before I want to play at a high level of one of the best women's sports in the world."

This is not Clijsters' first tennis comeback. After going pro in 1997 and winning her first slam in 2005, she left the sport two years at 23-years-old. She returned in 2009 after having her eldest child, and that year she competed in the US Open where she was in the controversial foot-fault call match against Serena Williams. She retired again in 2012 and after seven years away from the sport says she is ready to start back up again.