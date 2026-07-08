Linda Noskova vs. Marta Kostyuk odds, prediction: 2026 Wimbledon ladies' semifinal picks by proven expert

The 2026 Wimbledon ladies' semifinals conclude on Thursday with a matchup between 9-seed Linda Noskova and 12-seed Marta Kostyuk. Both players advanced on straight sets in their quarterfinal contests, with Noskova defeating No 25. Elise Mertens and Kostyuk knocking off No. 13 Jasmine Paolini. This is the furthest either player has ever advanced at Wimbledon, with each seeking their first Grand Slam singles titles. Kostyuk prevailed in their lone previous match at the Madrid 1000 earlier this year.

The match will begin at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday at Centre Court in London. The latest Noskova vs. Kostyuk odds list Kostyuk as the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), with Noskova at +106. The over/under for total games is 22.5. Before making any Wimbledon picks or Kostyuk vs. Noskova predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2026 odds and released his picks and best bets for the Noskova vs. Kostyuk ladies' semifinal match. He's only sharing his picks and expert analysis at SportsLine.

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Kostyuk vs. Noskova preview

Both players are in unchartered territory as this is each of their first semifinals appearance at the All England Club. Kostyuk is coming off a semis appearance at the French Open -- her first time making the final four at any Grand Slam -- while Noskova is seeing the semifinal round for the first time at any major tournament.

Kostyuk, who turned pro in 2016, does have three singles titles in her pro career, which has seen her ranked as high as No. 12. She is currently the 13th-ranked player in the world, while Noskova's current ranking of No. 10 marks her best ever. The latter turned professional in 2019 and has two career singles titles.

The lone prior matchup between these two came just a few months ago on clay. They met in the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open in which Kostyuk won in straight sets, needing a tiebreaker to get through the first. Kostyuk would go on to win that tournament but has yet to win an event on grass. Meanwhile, Noskova's lone grass surface tournament win came last month at the Berlin Open. See how to bet Kostyuk vs. Noskova at SportsLine.

How to make Noskova vs. Kostyuk picks

Onorato is leaning Under on the total number of games (22.5), and he has found a critical x-factor and points out a "pattern is worth noting" in making his prediction on this match. See his best bet at SportsLine.

Who wins Kostyuk vs. Noskova in the ladies' semifinals of 2026 Wimbledon, and what pick should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bets for Noskova vs. Kostyuk, all from the tennis expert who has a history of calling Grand slam winners, and find out.