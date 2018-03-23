LOOK: Andy Murray is spending his rehab singing shirtless with a Spice Girl

Almost four months after he underwent hip surgery, Andy Murray is apparently "gagging to be back playing tennis."

Now we know why.

The 30-year-old Grand Slam champion, a two-time Olympian who last appeared in a competitive match at Wimbledon in 2017, has been spotted in a teaser for the upcoming BBC show "Sport Relief," and for no reason whatsoever, it's apparent that he's spent some of his time on the recovery trail singing Spice Girls songs while shirtless, in bed, with a Spice Girl.

Maybe some day we'll know why BBC took Murray's shirt, put him under the sheets and had him fill in the blanks of 1990s English pop songs while Geri Halliwell sat by his side to both confirm that the tennis star is wearing pants and verify his lyrical memory, but even then, we're not sure it'll make any sense.

See for yourself just how well Andy Murray's road to recovery is going: