LOOK: Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov stumbles through his own rap lyrics on the court

The next Andy Roddick might also be the next Slim Shady.

He's still working on the second part, though.

Denis Shapovalov, the 19-year-old Canadian tennis phenom, drew praise this week for his "Roddick-like" performance in a Tuesday win over Marin Cilic in Round 32 of the Indian Wells Masters. But he also went viral for his attempts at rapping (emphasis on "attempts") following the 6-4, 6-2 victory. Yes, you read that correctly.

Heralded for his backhand in a confident cruise past Cilic, the former Canadian Open semifinalist grabbed a mic to spit bars in celebration of his BNP Paribas Open win at Indian Wells, showing just as much confidence as a real MC. Unfortunately, it only took about two lines for Shapovalov to forget his own lyrics. After digging in his gym bag, finding the lyrics on his phone and restarting, the teenage star finally delivered the rap to the crowd, who roared with approval.

"Maybe once I'm done with tennis," Shapovalov joked with Tennis TV after the performance, "it's a little side job. I don't know. It's just a hobby I have."

Perhaps best known for upsetting Grand Slam champions Juan Martín del Potro and Rafael Nadal during his career 2017 run, the Canadian standout admitted that his rapping still needs more work than his tennis game.

"That was my first live performance," he admitted afterward. "I was so tight, but I got through it. I think I was more nervous about the rap than the match, I swear!"

Ranked in the ATP top 30, Shapovalov returns to the court Wednesday afternoon for a Round of 16 match against unseeded Hubert Kurkacz with a chance to advance to the Indian Wells quarterfinal.