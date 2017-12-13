LOOK: Genie Bouchard wears bikini on third date with guy who won Super Bowl bet

Bouchard and John Goehrke went to a Nets game in Brooklyn in February after Bouchard lost a Twitter bet. USATSI

Maybe tennis star Genie Bouchard and that guy who scored a date with her on Twitter over a Super Bowl bet really are an item. The proof? The pair were recently spotted together for a third time, on the beach in Miami, no less.

Check out the visual evidence from TMZ:

Genie Bouchard Busts Out Bikini for 3rd Date With 'Super Bowl Bet' Guy https://t.co/wZK4Wqcwg2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 13, 2017

The beach date comes after Bouchard sent out photos of her and 20-year old John Goehrke hanging out in her pad last week.

Gettin in the Xmas spirit like 😂 @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/6dExQozObj — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 7, 2017

Only Bouchard and Goerhke know the extent of their relationship, but this is looking less and less like a social media ruse and more like a legit connection, even if the two are just friends. It's one thing to pay up on a bet with a fan on Twitter by going on a date, but it's another to hang out multiple times -- in multiple states.