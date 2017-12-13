LOOK: Genie Bouchard wears bikini on third date with guy who won Super Bowl bet
Are Bouchard and the college student from Missouri who tweeted at her an item?
Maybe tennis star Genie Bouchard and that guy who scored a date with her on Twitter over a Super Bowl bet really are an item. The proof? The pair were recently spotted together for a third time, on the beach in Miami, no less.
Check out the visual evidence from TMZ:
The beach date comes after Bouchard sent out photos of her and 20-year old John Goehrke hanging out in her pad last week.
Only Bouchard and Goerhke know the extent of their relationship, but this is looking less and less like a social media ruse and more like a legit connection, even if the two are just friends. It's one thing to pay up on a bet with a fan on Twitter by going on a date, but it's another to hang out multiple times -- in multiple states.
