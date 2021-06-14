Getting any memorabilia from your favorite athlete is always special, but it's even better when it's from a championship. One young fan got the keepsake to rival all others when Novak Djokovic handed them his match-winning racket from the French Open.

The joy the young fan felt was clearly visible and made for an adorable moment between them and the No. 1 ranked men's tennis player.

Take a look:

Now that's something you can't buy at the gift shop.

After being handed the racket, the fan is seen jumping, screaming and hugging those around him in celebration.

Djokovic had no ties to the young boy, but did speak after the Grand Slam title win about why he decided to pass off the racket.

He said:

"I don't know the boy, but he was in my ear the entire match, especially when I was two sets down. He was encouraging me and he was actually giving me tactics as well… He was coaching me, literally, and so I found that very cute and very nice. I felt like to give the racquet, the best person was him. That was kind of my gratitude to him for sticking with me and supporting me."

From the looks of it, that gift is something the young fan will treasure forever.

Djokovic won his second Grand Slam title of the year by defeating No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.