LOOK: Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev have met before, but not in a match

Rafael Nadal faces a young upstart in the quarterfinals of the US Open. USATSI

"Don't meet your heroes, and if you do, destroy them in the quarterfinals of the US Open." That will likely be Andrey Rublev's new life motto if he pulls off the unthinkable and defeats Rafael Nadal in Wednesday's matchup. While their match was delayed, the US Open official Twitter took the time to remind everyone that "oh my god this top 100 ATP player is 19 years old."

Nadal will be Rublev's toughest test by far, but it hasn't been a cake walk for the young player. He has lost only one set all Open, and he swept No. 9 seed David Goffin. Nadal, meanwhile, has been taken to four sets twice but he hasn't missed a beat. This picture could be might awkward in the near future, depending on the result of their match. It certainly feels like a David and Goliath matchup.

One shudders to think about what the internet could do with this picture in the event of an upset. There are likely some people rooting for Rublev just for the resulting photoshops. But the amazing thing is that this was a mere three years ago -- and Rublev was and is a teenager competing on one of tennis' biggest stages.