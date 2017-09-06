LOOK: Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev have met before, but not in a match
The US Open shared a photo of the two from 2014 -- when Rublev was 17 years old
"Don't meet your heroes, and if you do, destroy them in the quarterfinals of the US Open." That will likely be Andrey Rublev's new life motto if he pulls off the unthinkable and defeats Rafael Nadal in Wednesday's matchup. While their match was delayed, the US Open official Twitter took the time to remind everyone that "oh my god this top 100 ATP player is 19 years old."
Nadal will be Rublev's toughest test by far, but it hasn't been a cake walk for the young player. He has lost only one set all Open, and he swept No. 9 seed David Goffin. Nadal, meanwhile, has been taken to four sets twice but he hasn't missed a beat. This picture could be might awkward in the near future, depending on the result of their match. It certainly feels like a David and Goliath matchup.
One shudders to think about what the internet could do with this picture in the event of an upset. There are likely some people rooting for Rublev just for the resulting photoshops. But the amazing thing is that this was a mere three years ago -- and Rublev was and is a teenager competing on one of tennis' biggest stages.
-
Vandeweghe defeats Pliskova to advance
Vandeweghe defeated Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to advance to the semifinals
-
US Open: What's on tap for Wednesday
Here's everything you need to know to watch the final Grand Slam of the tennis season
-
Stephens advances to US Open semifinals
Stephens' Cinderella run through the Open will continue into the semifinals
-
Venus Williams moves on at US Open
The American women are making a statement while Sharapova's run ends against Anastasija Se...
-
Serena Williams welcomes new child
Early reports indicate that the engaged couple had a baby girl in Palm Beach
-
No. 5 seed Cilic falls to Schwartzman
Schartzman advances to his first career Grand Slam Round of 16
Add a Comment