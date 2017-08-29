LOOK: Rafael Nadal rocks neon pink shirt at US Open and Twitter swoons

Rafa makes quite the fashion statement at the US Open. USATSI

Rafael Nadal is among the most recognizable tennis stars in the world, so when he does something to stand out, does he ever stand out. Nadal showed up for his first round US Open match on Tuesday against Dusan Lajovic wearing a hot pink t-shirt, and the internet was -- of course -- all about it.

Here's the outfit:

Ok I will allow neon for the one and only Rafael Nadal! 😭🤗 love the pink. #usopen #tennisfashion pic.twitter.com/j8iGmu7C8n — Scott Pollenz (@spollenz) August 29, 2017

And its seems like no one knew how much they wanted this look until they saw it.

Vamos Rafa! Pretty in pink pic.twitter.com/2kRGqK2s8H — Martina (@marticii) August 29, 2017

When u playing against Rafa in neon pink pic.twitter.com/gV7LWchFDO — team thiem (@AinToxicoIogy) August 29, 2017

Nadal with the hot pink trying to blind his opponent out there. Savvy veteran move. pic.twitter.com/dnRRvmYynN — Pseudo McEnroe (@McEnroeTweets) August 29, 2017

Rafael #Nadal is pretty in pink as he begins his quest for a third US Open title against #Lajovic. pic.twitter.com/c1Fpp6HwEW — Live Tennis (@livetennis) August 29, 2017

Nadal stands among the favorites in this year's US Open with both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray scratched, but Roger Federer is playing at the top of his game. However, no matter what ends up happening on the court, he'll clearly look good doing it.