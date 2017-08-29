LOOK: Rafael Nadal rocks neon pink shirt at US Open and Twitter swoons

The internet is all in on 'pretty in pink' Rafa

rafael-nadal.jpg
Rafa makes quite the fashion statement at the US Open.  USATSI

Rafael Nadal is among the most recognizable tennis stars in the world, so when he does something to stand out, does he ever stand out. Nadal showed up for his first round US Open match on Tuesday against Dusan Lajovic wearing a hot pink t-shirt, and the internet was -- of course -- all about it.

Here's the outfit:

And its seems like no one knew how much they wanted this look until they saw it.

Nadal stands among the favorites in this year's US Open with both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray scratched, but Roger Federer is playing at the top of his game. However, no matter what ends up happening on the court, he'll clearly look good doing it. 

