LOOK: Serena Williams competes in a Spartan Race with her husband
Williams pulled out of the Australian Open this year, but she hasn't been resting on her laurels
Serena Williams is preparing to come back to tennis, but she's moving at her pace and training her way. Williams shared a series of photos on Instagram of her competing in a Spartan Race over the weekend along with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams had a baby in September of last year, and she has been getting ready to return ever since. Williams had planned to compete in the Australian Open, but she pulled out in the week leading up to the first matches.
Williams suffered complications after the birth of her child that hindered her recovery, and she said she was stuck in bed for six weeks after delivering her baby Alexis Olympia.
The Spartan Race may not be a Grand Slam in terms of bodily stress, but it's no joke. A series of obstacles stand between competitors and the finish line, but Williams and her team of "Kryptonians" seemed up to the challenge.
U must Slide for more pics!!! Competed in a Spartan race this weekend with SOME of my @kryptonian teammates. This first video was a 5 and a half foot jump half way through I knew there was no chance to get my legs over so I remembered my gymnastics classes from my youth! The rings lol look I tried! Hahahah
Williams' timetable for her return is unclear, but it's looking all but certain she'll compete at the French Open starting on May 27, barring an unexpected setback. In her Instagram post, Williams certainly conceded her physical limitations. Williams won the last major she played in -- the Australian Open in 2017. She'll now be chasing Jelena Ostapenko's French Open title from last year and trying to claw her way back up the WTA rankings.
As of now, Williams, 36, is obviously unranked, since she hasn't competed in over a year. However, the fact she's doing ad races shows that she's at least ready for physical activity -- and she's primed for a return.
