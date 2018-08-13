LOOK: Serena Williams’ US Open outfits designed by Virgil Abloh for Nike are a triumph
Williams will be rocking a tennis skirt that will turn heads as she plays for her 24th Grand Slam
If Serena Williams is able to tie Margaret Court's record with her 24th Grand Slam at the US Open, she's going to do it in style. Nike is collaborating with Virgil Abloh for her ensemble, which will be a black one-shoulder dress with Abloh's signature quotation graphic -- this one reading "LOGO" -- over the swoosh. The whole outfit is custom, from the dress to the shoes, and Williams is all in.
Abloh retweeted a more complete look at the outfit, which has a few iterations. One for day and one for night, plus a jacket, a bag and some limited-edition kicks.
Williams has been turning heads since her return to professional tennis at the French Open this year, when she played in a black catsuit. And if people haven't been enraptured by her clothes, her performances have been captivating. Williams made it to the fourth round of the French Open before forfeiting a match against Maria Sharapova due to a pectoral injury, then she made it to the Wimbledon final where she lost to Angelique Kerber.
Williams' comeback is still ongoing, but she's already the most talked-about player in the sport again. No. 24 feels like an inevitability at this point. All she has to do is close it out.
