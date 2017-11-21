LOOK: Serena Williams uses a baby double for daughter in new Gatorade commercial

Alexis Olympia, the two-month-old daughter of Serena Williams, was believed to have scored her first acting gig, but she isn't there yet. Williams shot a Gatorade commercial holding a baby, but it has been confirmed that the baby was a double. The commercial was an empowering message for women, telling them to stay in sports, an issue on which Williams has been very outspoken.

You can see the clip below.

After saying that she won't mind if the child isn't successful athletically, Williams says that sports keep people strong. The commercial is then a montage of women playing various sports while the Williams voiceover continues. Although the baby was initially believed to be Alexis, AdAge reported that the baby was in fact a double.

Gatorade confirmed the report with a statement. "While Serena intended to have Olympia make her screen debut as part of this film, her daughter was under the weather and unable to be on set, but the sentiment remains the same," a Gatorade spokeswoman said.

Even she isn't on the television screen yet, fans are no stranger to Alexis. The newly wedded Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have shared numerous videos and photos of her on social media. Williams also shared an Instagram link promoting the commercial.

There are so many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing. Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing. Link in bio. #sistersinsweat #gatoradepartner @gatorade A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:53am PST

There's no doubt we'll see plenty of Alexis moving forward. She already has her own social media accounts where her parents keep fans up-to-date. The baby has seen a lot of press since her birth, and that's unlikely to change.