LOOK: Spanish tennis player goes absolutely berserk, throws racket at ATP Challenger Tour

Roger Federer saw his emotions get the best of him during his French Open loss to Rafael Nadal, in which he launched a ball into the Roland Garros stands, but he's got absolutely nothing on Mario Vilella Martinez.

The 23-year-old Spaniard went down in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour on Monday, falling 6-1, 2-6, 5-7 to Tomislav Brkic, but no one will remember how he played as much as they'll remember how he responded to defeat -- with complete and utter destruction.

After breaking in the third set to go up 5-3, Vilella Martinez had a chance to serve out his match at 5-4 but lost the game at love, as Deadspin reported, and lost the next return game before double-faulting three different times in his final service game. He then broke more than his own shot at a match point after airmailing a match-ending forehand, taking out his frustration with six furious smashes of his racket to the ground, topped off with a violent hurl of the racket into the fence.

🇪🇸 Así reaccionó el tenista español Mario Vilella Martínez al perder con el bosnio Tomislav Brkić en el Challenger de Kazajistán 👎 Vía @doublefault28pic.twitter.com/X35Y7jygOt — LA NACION Deportes (@DeportesLN) June 10, 2019

What did the poor racket do to deserve this? Don't ask us.

It's equally hard to decide how to react to Martinez's grand finale of fury. The ATP contender, who came in ranked No. 262 in worldwide men's tennis, deserves at least some credit for going all out here. If you're going to get upset, after all, you might as well put on a show and beat your racket clean into the dirt. On the other hand, maybe some anger management is in order?