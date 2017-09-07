Madison Keys defeats Kaia Kanepi, completes USA women's quarterfinal sweep

Madison Keys defeated Kaia Kinepi in the quarterfinals of the US Open. USATSI

Madison Keys swept Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday, completing the United States women's sweep of the US Open quarterfinals.

Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams advanced Tuesday, and CoCo Vandeweghe defeated world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova Wednesday afternoon. It is the first time that four U.S. women have made it to the semifinals of a major since Wimbledon in 1985, and the first time they've done so in New York since 1981. Venus Williams is 12 years older than the 25-year-old Vandeweghe, who is the second oldest competitor left in the Open.

Keys looked decisive over Kanepi, as the No. 15 player in the world swept her in about an hour and a half. Keys' serve was dominant throughout the match, as Kanepi seemed to struggle on initial returns. Keys, Williams and Stephens also set a milestone of their own this year, becoming the first trio of black women to advance to the quarterfinals at the US Open. In the men's bracket, no American men remain as Sam Querrey lost his quarterfinal match.

Venus Williams is vying for her third Grand Slam appearance this year. She lost in the finals in both the Australian Open and Wimbledon to her sister Serena and new world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, respectively. Stephens has won 13 of her past 15 matches, whereas Keys has won 11 of her last 12. It's an amazing run of tennis for American women, and it will all culminate in a Grand Slam win in New York. All of this is happening while Serena Williams is watching as a new mother, as she's been out since the Australian Open.

On Thursday, Venus Williams will play Sloane Stephens, and Madison Keys will square off with CoCo Vandeweghe to determine who will compete for the championship. They may have all been on the same team to this point -- Vandeweghe told Keys to make it 4-for-4 after her defeat of Pliskova -- but they all want to hoist the cup at the end of the tournament. It's every woman for herself now. Vandeweghe and Keys will be competing for their first final appearances, while Williams stands as the veteran among them.