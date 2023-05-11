The Madrid Open issued an apology on Thursday for not allowing the women's doubles finalists to address the crowd during the awards ceremony following last weekend's final.

Both of the men's singles and doubles finalists were permitted to speak to the crowd following their matches. However, women's doubles winners Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia and finalists Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula weren't afforded that same luxury following the conclusion of Sunday's final.

"We offer our sincerest apologies to all the players and fans who expected more from the Madrid Open," Madrid Open CEO Gerard Tsobanian said four days after the final. "Not giving the chance to our finalists of women's doubles to speak to fans after the match was unacceptable."

Tsobanian also stated that the event had apologized personally to all four women and the organizers were "working intensely with the WTA, to revise our protocols."

"What happened in Madrid, it was really disappointing," Pegula added. "Did I think we were not going to be able to speak? No. I've never heard of that in my life. I don't know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision."

In addition, Carlos Alcaraz was presented with a massive cake following his semifinal victory on Friday. However, Aryna Sabalenka, who won the women's singles title, received a much smaller cake.