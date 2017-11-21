Maria Sharapova under investigation for conspiracy in India over luxury high rise

Maria Sharapova has been named in an investigation for cheating and criminal conspiracy in India, according to police and a lawyer on Tuesday, per The Associated Press. Sharapova endorsed a luxury high-rise complex, and was named in the suit alongside Homestead Infrastructure Development -- the firm behind the development of the high rise.

Sharapova had a tumultuous 2016 and 2017, getting banned for doping before returning and defying expectations at the 2017 US Open. She traveled to India in 2012 to endorse a high-rise complex that was later named "Ballet." The complex was supposed to sport housing, a tennis academy and a helipad. It was to be completed by 2016, but was delayed and subsequently abandoned after builders received millions from buyers.

"Any celebrity who endorses any product technically becomes an agent for that company. No one would have invested in the project if Sharapova's name was not there," said a lawyer for the complaintant, per AFP. The development was being built in Gurgaon, a city near New Delhi.

"We have registered a case of cheating on directions from the court," a local police officers told the AFP.

Sharapova, who has won five Grand Slams in her career, hasn't commented on the allegations, nor have the developers.