Martina Navratilova: BBC pays me a 10th of what John McEnroe makes at Wimbledon

Martina Navratilova has the same job during Wimbledon that John McEnroe has -- to provide BBC commentary on the Grand Slam tournament, which both former tennis greats conquered in the 1980s. But it's only McEnroe who earns something like 150,000 pounds for his work, according to Navratilova.

BBC's recent list of highest-paid personalities includes McEnroe, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, under the category of 150,000-199,999 pounds (about $210,624 to $280,830). And Navratilova, who also offers analysis over the course of the two-week Wimbledon championships, said in a preview for a BBC Panorama investigative documentary that "he's getting at least 10 times as much money than I am."

"It's hard to really compare exactly because some people work a little longer days, maybe a few more programs or whatever," Navratilova said in the clip for "Britain's Equal Pay Scandal." "But overall, it was a shock because ... I get about 15,000 pounds for Wimbledon."

The Telegraph reports that Navratilova made about 10 appearances for BBC at Wimbledon in 2017, whereas McEnroe contributed about 30 different times. And BBC told the outlet that "John's role is of a different scale, scope and time commitment," also emphasizing that "gender is not a factor" in the pay distribution between jobs that "are simply not comparable."

Yet Navratilova has highlighted the difference in pay, per The Telegraph, because "she was told she was getting paid a comparable amount to men doing the same job as her."

The 18-time Grand Slam singles title winner has also said "it's still the good old boys network" at BBC.