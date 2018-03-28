Miami Open 2018 live stream: Watch Sloane Stephens in semifinals vs. Victoria Azarenka

A win would put South Florida native Sloane Stephens in the Miami Open final. USATSI

Sloane Stephens has struggled since her U.S. Open win in September, but she seems to be pulling it together here in the Miami Open. Stephens was 3-7 in singles play since her championship. However, she's made it out of the first round in her last three events: The Mexican Open, the Indian Wells Masters and now the Miami Open -- and she's now seeking a berth in the Miami Open championship.

Stephens will be playing against Victoria Azarenka, whom Stephens defeated in the first round at Indian Wells. Azarenka has bounced back from the early exit nicely, with the unranked player defeating No. 14 Madison Keys, No. 20 Anastasija Sevastova and No. 5 Karolina Pliskova to advance to the semifinals. It's hardly been a cakewalk for No. 13 Stephens, however, who has beaten No. 3 Garbine Muguruza and No. 10 Angelique Kerber in her last two matches.

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Elina Svitolina for the right to face the winner of Venus Williams and Danielle Collins on the other side of the bracket. That semifinal match will be around 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Victoria Azarenka