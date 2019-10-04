Naomi Osaka ends Bianca Andreescu's 17-match winning streak in China Open quarterfinals
Andreescu's winning streak has finally been halted in impressive fashion
Nineteen-year old Bianca Andreescu has been one of the biggest stories in the tennis world in recent months. However, her 17-match winning streak finally came to a close at the China Open on Friday. Naomi Osaka defeated Andreescu 5-7, 6-3, and 6-4 in the quarterfinals and it marked Andreescu's first singles match loss since March 1.
Andreescu got off to a strong start as she raced out to a 5-1 lead in the opening set. However, Osaka worked her way back from the early deficit and tied the set at 5-5. Unfortunately for Osaka, she did end up ultimately falling 7-5 to give the first set to Andreescu.
Much like the first set, Andreescu got off to a strong start and held a 3-1 lead in the early going. Also like the first set, Osaka came back, but ended up finishing the job as she won the set 6-3.
In the final set, it was tied at several different points before Osaka was able to pull away. Osaka came away with a 6-4 victory in the third set.
Andreescu and Osaka look like the future of tennis. Andreescu made headlines earlier this year when she beat Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open. Osaka beat Williams for the U.S. Open title in 2018.
With the win, Osaka will move on to face No. 16 seed Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals and would take on the winner of No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No. 8 Kiki Bertens if she were to beat Wozniacki.
This was the first time that Andreescu and Osaka faced each other on a tennis court, and if Friday's quarterfinal matchup is any indication, it will be the first of many entertaining installments.
