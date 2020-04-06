Nick Kyrgios offers to feed struggling Australians during COVID-19 pandemic
In an Instagram post, the ATP's 40th-ranked player wrote he'd drop food off at people's doorsteps with 'no questions asked!'
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is taking to Instagram to support his native Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATP's 40th-ranked player wrote he'd deliver food to the doorsteps of people in need.
"If ANYONE is not working/getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough…please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," wrote Kyrgios, who the ATP gave a 16-week suspension in 2019 for aggravated behavior. "Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message."
This isn't the first time Kyrgios has stepped up to help his fellow Australians. In January, the 24-year-old announced he'd donate $200 toward bushfire relief efforts for every ace he hit this summer. Kyrgios, an elite server, has the sixth most aces (176) in 2020.
Australia has a confirmed 5,800 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths, according to the latest reports. For those struggling to put everyday items like bread or milk on the table, Kyrgios wrote he'd drop them off at their doorsteps with "no questions asked!"
Top tennis tournaments such as Wimbledon have already been canceled, as coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines are preventing large groups from congregating. But although Kyrgios can't deliver serves for the foreseeable future, he's committed to delivering food in the meantime.
"I will be more than happy to share whatever I have," Kyrgios wrote.
