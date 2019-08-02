Nick Kyrgios throws water bottle at umpire's chair in Washington Open win
Nick Kyrgios throws a water bottle in anger during his latest outburst
Nick Kyrgios is headed into the quarterfinals of the Washington Open, but not without controversy.
The Australian tennis star is known for showing his emotions on the court, and on Thursday, during his 6-2 7-5 victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, his antics included throwing a water bottle at the umpire's chair.
The 24-year-old was handed a code violation warning, even though Kyrgios said the bottle "slipped out of my hand."
The Aussie threw the water bottle with enough force to have the label come off and stick onto the umpire chair. When the umpire tried to address the situation, Kyrgios just kept repeating that the water bottle slipped out of his hand, until eventually the ump dropped the issue.
This is far from the first time Kyrgios has been the center of attention over a non-game action on the court. At this year's Wimbledon, he intentionally tried to hit Rafael Nadal during a volley and then refused to apologize.
On Wednesday he did not shake the hand of umpire Fergus Murphy over a missed challenge, and was vocal with the ump about his displeasure.
Kyrgios, ranked No. 49 in the world, is set to face Slovakian world No. 137 Norbert Gombos next.
