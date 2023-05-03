Tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in the 2023 US Open as the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers is set to end May 11. The Serbian athlete missed last year's competition in Queens, N.Y. due to his vaccination status.

On Monday, the White House confirmed they are ending the the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors and international air travelers that were established in 2021 because of the pandemic.

"Novak Djokovic is a great champion, a fan favorite, and now that the federal government has lifted its vaccine requirements for international travelers, we look forward to welcoming him back to New York for the 2023 U.S. Open," U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier told the Associated Press this week.

Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, requested special permission to enter the U.S. to play in the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open tournaments earlier this year, but his COVID-19 vaccine waiver was denied.

The U.S. has not been the only country where Djokovic has encountered issues. Djokovic was involved in a controversy last year when he was deported from Australia ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. However, he was able to compete at Melbourne Park this year after the country's restrictions were eased.

Djokovic went on to win the 10th Australian Open title of his career in late January. That win was not just big because of his return to Australia, but also because he pulled off the victory -- his 93rd ATP title and 22nd Grand Slam -- while dealing with a muscle tear of about an inch in his left hamstring. He is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in tennis history.