Novak Djokovic was defaulted in the fourth round of the 2020 US Open on Sunday after hitting a ball in frustration that struck a line judge on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. That line judge was hit in the throat and had to be helped off the court after appearing to have trouble breathing.

Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, was disqualified from the tournament. Here are some looks at the incident:

The default came after several minutes where Djokovic pleaded his case to tournament officials that hit did not intend to hit the line judge. It was the second time he hit a ball in frustration after a point in the first set of his match again Pablo Carreno Busta, and this one came after Busta broke his serve at 5-5. Carreno Busta now moves on to the quarterfinals.

According to tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, Djokovic tried to downplay the incident on the court before he eventually left the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center:

According to the USTA Officiating: Scenarios and Interpretations guide, Djokovic's actions fall under the category of "Ball Abuse," which includes the following situations:

Deliberately hitting, throwing, or kicking a ball that is not in play that hits a person Deliberately hitting, throwing, or kicking a ball that is not in play that leaves the playing area Deliberately hitting, throwing, or kicking a ball that is not in play that comes close to hitting a person Deliberately hitting, throwing, or kicking a ball that is not in play in a manner that could cause damage or harm

With Djokovic out of the tournament, the US Open will now have a first-time Grand Slam winner. Furthermore, a men's Grand Slam will have a winner that isn't Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal for the first time since Stan Wawrinka won the 2016 US Open.