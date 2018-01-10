Novak Djokovic dominates Dominic Thiem in first match since Wimbledon
The former World No. 1 shows that he isn't done yet with a statement win in Melbourne
The Big Four of tennis may not be what it once was, but it's far from done. In his first match since Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic picked up a massive win against World No. 5 Dominic Thiem on Wednesday, sweeping the star 6-1 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic. The former ATP World No. 1 is looking for an Australian Open bid, and this win is a huge step toward that goal.
The Australian Open, which begins on Monday, will already be missing Andy Murray, who is still recovering from a hip injury. Djokovic, who some thought may not be in playing shape, looked fantastic against Thiem in the decisive win.
"It was a fantastic test for me to see where I am, to see what we have done as a team and whether it works on the court and it works pretty well," Djokovic said, via Yahoo! Sports.
"Especially the serve -- that was the biggest question mark because of the elbow, that shot in my game was compromised. I don't want to be over-confident but I'm very, very happy with the way it went today."
The aforementioned elbow is the injury that has kept Djokovic out for the past six months. He missed the US Open with that injury, which bothered him throughout the 2017 season until it was cut short.
It's a very different looking Djokovic now, who was all smiles after the match.
"It feels good," he said of his elbow, per Yahoo! Sports. "Feels like [Nick] Kyrgios serving with the sleeve on. Now I know his secret!"
-
Serena reveals ordeal after C-section
Williams says she was bed-ridden for six weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis...
-
Murray undergoes surgery on hip
The 30-year-old star says he wants to play long enough so his oldest daughter can understand...
-
Serena withdraws from Australian Open
The defending champ said she's 'super close' to returning to tournament tennis after giving...
-
Andy Murray withdraws from Aussie Open
Murray, the former No. 1 player in the world, is weighing his options for his nagging hip
-
Murray in doubt for Australian Open
The former No. 1 has been battling a hip issue since July and could miss the Aussie Open
-
Serena Williams to return to the court
Williams will be playing for the first time since having a baby in September
Add a Comment