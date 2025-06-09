It's no secret Novak Djokovic is nearing the end of his brilliant career, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion's farewell tour might be unfolding as we speak.

Djokovic, 38, admittedly said he pondered the "end of the road" before the start of the French Open during a legacy event for 14-time clay champion Rafael Nadal, but his words after falling to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals felt like more than a consideration for the Serbian star.

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end," Djokovic told the media. "If this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. That's all I can say for the moment."

The talent gap between Djokovic, the lone active player remaining from the 'Big Three,' and the game's elite is growing despite his current No. 5 world ranking. Djokovic hasn't won a major since capturing three in 2023 and is now dealing with a "muscular issue" that worsens the more he plays.

Nadal retired last year at the same age, while Roger Federer stepped away in 2022 at age 41. Djokovic failed to show his best in the loss to Sinner, 23, after struggling at times to keep up with his power, whiffing on a forehand attempt early in the match and missing an easy lob at the net during the decisive third-set tiebreaker.

Djokovic mentioned Sinner being "very fit" and applauded his ball-striking abilities and noticeable strength of always playing with balance. Sinner has won four straight against Djokovic since losing four of his first five in the matchup.

"[It] was a straight-set loss, but I feel like I did give him a run for his money, so to say," Djokovic said. "I tried to make him work till the last shot. I did what I could. This is sport. You have to just shake the hand of the better player and move on."

On his way to the locker room, Djokovic stopped midcourt and placed his racket bag on the clay before acknowledging the Roland Garros crowd, who gave him a standing ovation.

Was this an impromptu, final 15-second salute? Perhaps. Djokovic's shot at a 25th major starts again in three weeks at Wimbledon, where he's won seven times and has reached consecutive finals with losses to Carlos Alcaraz.

The game slows down on grass, great news for Djokovic who no longer has the quickness of Sinner, Alcaraz and a few others in the men's game. Djokovic said after his loss to Sinner that Wimbledon and the U.S. Open are in his sights the rest of the year, beyond that, he's not so sure.

"Wimbledon is my childhood favourite tournament," Djokovic said. "I'm going to do everything possible to get myself ready. I guess my best chances maybe are Wimbledon, you know, to win another Slam or maybe Australia."