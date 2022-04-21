Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that all Russian and Belarusian players will be banned from the Grand Slam following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Not everyone is supportive of this decision, including one of the games biggest stars, Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian said Wimbledon's decision to ban the athletes is "crazy." Here is what Djokovic told reporters, via Reuters:

"I will always condemn war; I will never support war being myself a child of war. I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans, we have had many wars in recent history. However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good."

Djokovic added that he believes the athletes have nothing to do with the war.

The Wimbledon ban means men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and women's No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will not be able to compete in the event.

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina also spoke on the ban.

"We don't want them banned completely. If players don't speak out against the Russian government then it is the right thing to ban them," she said. "We just want them to speak up, if they are with us and the rest of the world or the Russian government. This is for me the main point. If they didn't choose, didn't vote for this government, then it's fair they should be allowed to play and compete."

The All England Club says it will "consider and respond accordingly" if changes regarding Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine come between now and the start of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on June 27.