Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner odds, prediction: 2026 Wimbledon men's semifinal picks by proven expert

Novak Djokovic will look to reach his 11th Wimbledon final and first since 2024 when he battles defending champion Jannik Sinner in a 2026 Wimbledon men's semifinal match on Friday. Djokovic was tested in the quarterfinals, outlasting Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4). After being tested in his first-round match, Sinner breezed through his last four matches, including a 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over German Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarters. Djokovic is eyeing his 25th Grand Slam tournament win, while Sinner is looking for his fifth Grand Slam win.

Sinner vs. Djokovic will begin at approximately 10:10 a.m. ET on Friday at Centre Court in London. The latest Djokovic vs. Sinner odds list Sinner as the -459 favorite (risk $459 to win $100), with Djokovic at +341. The over/under for total games is 35.5. Before making any Wimbledon picks or Djokovic vs. Sinner predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2026 odds and released his picks and best bets for the Djokovic vs. Sinner men's semifinal match. He's only sharing his picks and expert analysis at SportsLine.

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Top Sinner vs. Djokovic predictions

Both players continue to be among the sport's best. Djokovic, 39, has 101 career titles, third-best in the Open Era, and is ranked No. 8 in the world. He has won seven Wimbledon titles, the first coming in 2011 and the last in 2022. He has won 83% of his matches as a professional going back to 2004, and is 14-4 this year, including a 5-0 mark on grass.

Sinner, 24, is the top-ranked player in the world. He has a 446-130 career mark (77%), including a 42-3 mark this year. He is also 5-0 on grass in 2026 and is 36-12 on the surface in his career, which began in 2018. Sinner has 30 career titles, including four Grand Slam wins - two Australian Open titles as well as one Wimbledon and one U.S. Open crown.

The two have played 11 times previously with Sinner holding a 6-5 edge, Djokovic holds a 2-1 edge in matches played on grass. In their last meeting in the semifinals at the 2026 Australian Open, Djokovic earned a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. See how to bet Djokovic vs. Sinner at SportsLine.

How to make Djokovic vs. Sinner picks

Onorato has found a critical x-factor and points out a "significant physical imbalance" in making his prediction on this match. See his best bet at SportsLine.

Who wins Sinner vs. Djokovic in the men's semifinal of 2026 Wimbledon, and what pick should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bets for Djokovic vs. Sinner, all from the tennis expert who has a history of calling Grand slam winners, and find out.