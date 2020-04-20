Novak Djokovic, 'opposed to vaccination,' may face dilemma if 'forced' to take compulsory coronavirus vaccine

Everything in the sports world is paused due to the pandemic right now and it is not yet clear if sports will resume as normal without a vaccine. Players from many sports may eventually be required to get a vaccine. Novak Djokavic is aware he could run into an issue if that happens. The tennis star is against vaccinations.

On a Facebook chat over the weekend, he commented on his stance on vaccinations.

"Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," he said. "But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know."

He maintained his stance, but did not rule out a change of heart on the matter, especially if he ends up being required to vaccinate in order to play professional tennis again.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine, and there is no vaccine yet," he continued.

Nothing is certain quite yet. It's not clear if this tennis season will resume or be wiped out completely. The same goes for basically every other sports league in the world on pause right now.

Tennis is at a particular advantage in this scenario compared to other leagues because of the international travel required.

Last month, former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam winner Amelie Mauresmo pointed that out, tweeting: "International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis."

Tennis has already been greatly impacted by the virus, with the cancelation of Wimbledon and the French Open being rescheduled for the fall.

As of now, all tournament play is suspended until July 13, with that date subject to be pushed back.