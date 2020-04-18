Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal working to help fund lower-ranked tennis players during COVID-19

ATP tournaments from now until July are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many lower-ranked players without a stable income for the time being. To help ease their financial burdens, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are working with the ATP to create a funding system.

On an Instagram Live session with fellow tennis star Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic said he, Federer and Nadal are attempting to raise upward of $3 million to help fund players ranked No. 200 and below. Djokovic said "lower-ranked guys who are obviously struggling the most" would benefit.

Before funds are distributed, Djokovic said a method would be in place to determine which players require the most financial help. The Grand Slam tournaments, along with the ATP, would "most likely" be involved in the project, Djokovic said.

The "Big Three" aren't alone among their fellow tennis stars in sharing their generosity amid the coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram post earlier this month, Australian Nick Kyrgios offered to deliver food with "no questions asked" to people's doorsteps if needed.

Since mid-March, 21 ATP tournaments suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes the 134th Wimbledon Championships, which haven't gone a year without playing since World War II in the 1940s.

The next playable tournament on ATP's schedule is the Hamburg European Open. It's tentatively expected to run July 13-19 in Hamburg, Germany.